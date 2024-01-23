Polymer Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2030

The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the "Polymer Market'' evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2030. The Polymer market study includes significant research data and evidences to be a practical resource document for managers and analysts is, industry experts and other key people to have an easily accessible and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges as well as information about the competitors. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are BASF SE (Germany), Dow Inc (United States), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (United States), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands), INEOS Group Limited (Switzerland), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Celanese Corporation (United States), Eastman Chemical Company (United States), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Lyondell Basell (United States), Exxon Mobil Corp.(United States). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Ineos Group Limited, Eni S.p.A (Italy), LG Chemical (South Korea), Chevron Phillips (United States), Lanxess (Germany)..



According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Polymer market to witness a CAGR of 4.96% during forecast period of 2024-2030. Global Polymer Market Breakdown by Application (Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Agriculture, Electrical & Electronics, Textile) by Type (Thermoplastics, Thermosets, Elastomers) by Base Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polystyrene, Polyurethane) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Polymer market size is estimated to increase by USD 386.7 Billion at a CAGR of 4.96% from 2024 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2018 to 2024E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 659.8 Billion.



The polymer market is a complex and dynamic sector that involves the production and distribution of a wide range of synthetic materials that have become essential to many industries. Polymers are large molecules made up of repeating units, and they have a wide range of properties that can be tailored to suit specific applications.



Market Drivers

Demand from Packaging Industry:

- The packaging industry is a major driver for the polymer market, with polymers being widely used in various packaging applications due to their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and lightweight properties.



Market Trend

Biodegradable Polymers:

- There is a growing trend towards the development and use of biodegradable polymers as a response to environmental concerns. Biodegradable polymers offer the potential for reduced environmental impact compared to traditional plastics.



Major Highlights of the Polymer Market report released by HTF MI



Global Polymer Market Breakdown by Application (Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Agriculture, Electrical & Electronics, Textile) by Type (Thermoplastics, Thermosets, Elastomers) by Base Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polystyrene, Polyurethane) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Polymer matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.



Key Development's in the Market: This segment of the Polymer report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavours, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.



