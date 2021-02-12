New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- The global Polymer Microinjection Molding market is forecast to reach USD 2.16 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polymer microinjection polymers are mainly used in the manufacture of products of small size that usually require ultra-fine molding resolution. Applications such as Microdrive system, automobile, medical & healthcare, mobile fiber optics, Microdrive system, and others are commonly used. Rising demand for miniature materials is expected to drive growth for the market over the years for multiple applications in end-use industries such as electronics, telecommunications, automotive, and medical. Increasing demand for polymer microinjection molding from the medical and healthcare industry is a crucial driver for market growth, as it is used in catheter parts, implants, blade holders, dental prostheses, and hearing aids.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Polymer Microinjection Molding Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Further key findings from the report suggest



Medical and healthcare applications dominated the market and represented 35.3% of the total market in 2019. The rapid evolution of microfluidics technology, mainly in North America and Europe, is expected to drive the market in the medical & healthcare segment over the forecast period.



Molded products slowly replaced machined components that have traditionally been used in the industry. The rising trend of small devices, coupled with the increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries per day, has boosted demand from medical device manufacturers for micro-sized parts. Cost reductions are the main advantage of microinjection molding.



North America emerged as the leading market, followed by Europe. U.S. application growth has been a critical factor for the penetration of micro molded polymer in the field.



In the Asia Pacific, micro molding is still in its infancy process, with Japan taking much of the Asia Pacific market. However, the region has excellent growth potential in the near future and is expected to grow from 2019 to 2027 at an estimated 13.9% CAGR.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Polymer Microinjection Molding market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Polymer Microinjection Molding market are listed below:



Accu-Mold LLC, ALC Precision, Stamm AG, Sovrin Plastics, American Precision Products, Makuta Technies Inc., Micromolding Solution Inc., Stack Plastic Inc., Precimold Incorporation, and Rapidwerks, among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Polyether Ether Ketone



Polymethyl methacrylate



Polyethylene



Polyoxymethylene



Liquid Crystal Polymer



Polylactic Acid



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Thermosets



Elastomers



Thermoplastics



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Automotive



Medical & Healthcare



Telecom Fiber Optics



Micro Drive System & Control



Radical Features of the Polymer Microinjection Molding Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Polymer Microinjection Molding market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Polymer Microinjection Molding industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Polymer Microinjection Molding Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Polymer Microinjection Molding Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Polymer Microinjection Molding Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Polymer Microinjection Molding Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Polymer Microinjection Molding Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



