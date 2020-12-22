New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- The Global Polymer Microinjection Moulding Market size is forecast to grow at a rate of 13.4% from USD 836.0 million in 2019 to USD 2.16 billion in 2027. Increasing demand for miniature materials is expected to be a key factor driving the overall market for microinjection polymer moulding. The product finds application in for various end-use industries, including medical, electronics, automotive, and telecom.



Market Drivers:

A key driver for market growth is the growing demand for polymer microinjection moulding from the medical and healthcare industries, as it is used in catheter parts, implants, blade holders, dental prostheses, and hearing aids. Microfluidics and micro-optics are expected to be probable applications for polymer microinjection moulding. The rising demand for micro-fluids and optics is expected to open up new opportunities for market players in the coming years. The tendency to substitute polymers containing phthalates such as PVC with thermoplastics, combined with the growing demand for micro-materials, has increased the market for thermoplastics.



COVID-19 Impact Assessment:

The latest report sums up the major changes in the global business sector that took place as a repercussion of the COVID-19 outbreak. Having impacted the global Polymer Microinjection Molding market in an unfavorable manner, the pandemic has significantly disrupted the market dynamics and trends. The public health emergency adversely affected the global supply chains and resulted in acute volatility in product prices and demand. However, industry experts believe that the global Polymer Microinjection Molding market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario. The report also offers a broad assessment of the pandemic's preliminary and future impacts on this lucrative market.



Regional Landscape:

Regional Outlook:

It is anticipated that increasing understanding of micro moulding and early adoption of the technology in Europe would lead to high growth in demand for micro moulded products in the region. The European market is projected to grow between 2019 and 2027 at a CAGR of 13.6%. Germany accounts for nearly half of the overall market due to its growing healthcare expenditure and leading position in the automotive industry.



Competitive Outlook:

The leading contenders in the global Polymer Microinjection Molding market are:

Accu-Mold LLC, ALC Precision, Stamm AG, Sovrin Plastics, American Precision Products, Makuta Technies Inc., Micromolding Solution Inc., Stack Plastic Inc., Precimold Incorporation, and Rapidwerks, among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyether Ether Ketone

Polymethyl methacrylate

Polyethylene

Polyoxymethylene

Liquid Crystal Polymer

Polylactic Acid



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Thermosets

Elastomers

Thermoplastics



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Medical & Healthcare

Telecom Fiber Optics

Micro Drive System & Control



The following timeline is considered for the global market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2020-2027



