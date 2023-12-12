Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Projections, SWOT Analysis, Trends 2025

pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2023 -- The report " Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market by Flexibility, Composition, Polymer Type (Acrylic Polymers, Sbr Latex), Application (Non-Residential Buildings, Residential Buildings, Public Infrastructure) And Region-Global Forecast to 2025", The polymer modified cementitious coatings market in 2020 is estimated at USD 1.1 billion and is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for polymer modified cementitious coatings from the residential buildings sector. In addition, government initiatives to support infrastructural developments in the Asia Pacific region are anticipated to drive the growth of the polymer modified cementitious coatings market. Furthermore, outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to hamper the consumption of polymer modified cementitious coatings which affects the market growth.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market"

104 Market Data Tables

50 Figures

161 Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=251464560



Flexible segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of the polymer modified cementitious coatings market

The flexible segment is estimated to lead the polymer modified cementitious coatings market in 2020. The growth can be attributed to superior waterproofing performance, excellent durability compared to non-flexible coatings, Flexible cementitious coating material has denser structure, better waterproofing performance, and excellent durability compared to non-flexible or rigid cementitious coatings. Flexible cementitious coatings are applied to objects which are subject to shrinkage, vibration, movement, stress, and crack formation and to substrates which are difficult to stick to, such as wood, steel, aerated lightweight blocks, and gypsum.



Two-component segment is projected to lead the polymer modified cementitious coatings market

Increasing demand for higher durability and flexibility is expected to drive the market for two-component polymer modified cementitious coatings. The two-component coating material possesses high flexibility, abrasion resistance, impact resistance, and water resistance properties. the increasing disposable incomes of the populations of emerging countries are leading to the high demand for superior quality products, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



Acrylic polymers segment accounts for the largest share of the polymer modified cementitious coatings market

The acrylic polymers segment is estimated to lead the polymer modified cementitious coatings market in 2020, due to the rising demand due to increasing use of acrylic-based polymer modified cementitious coatings in residential buildings applications. Further, acrylic-based polymer modified cementitious coatings are low in alkali content, fast-setting, and high strength properties. These are also used for patching small cracks, holes, honeycombs, and surface defects over half-inch in depth. They are used in waterproofing floors, columns, beams, slabs, loading docks, and precast walls. They are also used for the protection of concrete structures from vapor, chloride ions, acidic gas, and alkali attacks.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=251464560



Residential segment is estimated to lead the polymer modified cementitious coatings market, during the foreast period

Based on application, the residential buildings segment led the polymer modified cementitious coatings market in 2016. The growth of the residential buildings segment can be attributed to the increasing use of polymer modified cementitious coatings in various residential applications, such as exterior walls, driveways & sidewalks, and floorings. Furthermore, the growth of the real estate market in emerging countries of Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa has contributed to the growth of the polymer modified cementitious coatings market in the residential buildings segment.



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the polymer modified cementitious coatings market during the forecast period



The polymer modified cementitious coatings market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. China, India, and Japan together accounted for the major share of the Asia Pacific polymer modified cementitious coatings market in 2019. The Asia Pacific region is an emerging and lucrative market for polymer modified cementitious coatings, owing to industrial development and improving economic conditions. This region constitutes approximately 60% of the world's population, and thus leads to the wide-scale use of polymer modified cementitious coatings for waterproofing applications in residential and non-residential buildings, and public infrastructure. Outbreak of COVID-19 from China and the impact of coronavirus in Japan, South Korea, Autralia, and India has caused a decrease in the consumption of polymer modified cementitoi.



Major companies such as Arkema S.A. (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), MAPEI S.p.A. (Italy), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), and Fosroc International Limited (UAE) , Dow, Inc. (US) and H.B. Fuller Company (US) The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Organik Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. (Turkey), Pidilite Industries Limited (India), GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (US), Berger Paints India Limited (India), W. R. Meadows, Inc. (US), Evercrete Corporation (US), Indulor Chemie GmbH (Germany), The Euclid Chemical Company (US) and others are key players in the polymer modified cementitious coatings market.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com