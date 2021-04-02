Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market Industry Analysis Size, Share, Key Business Strategies, Growth and Forecast 2018-2026

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2021 -- There are several factors that are responsible for the overall development of the global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market. One of the key development factors for the global market has been increasing investments in the activities of research and development. In addition to this, emergence of digital polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technologies has become highly useful for cancer diagnosis as well treatment. This too has emerged as a key driving factor for the development of the global market. Furthermore, innovations and developments in pharmacogenomics and growing trend of self-diagnosis of disorders as a preventive measure are also expected to work in favor of the growth of the global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market in the coming years of the forecast period. In recent years, the activities of research and development have considerably increased in the field of forensic science, genetic engineering, and advanced molecular biology. This too has worked in favor of the development of the global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market.



Global Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:



This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes the global PCR market for the period between 2018 and 2026. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made, which offers readers an in-depth and accurate analysis. Market projections have been offered in terms of value (US$ Mn). Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in research & development of diagnostic reagents, instruments, and consumables; PCR service providers, research and development laboratories, clinical diagnostic laboratories, and academic and research institutes involved in the clinical diagnosis and research activities related to PCR technology.



The global PCR market has been studied for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. For research, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2016 as the historical year. The global PCR market report comprises an elaborate executive summary that provides overall information about various segments of the market. The report provides a detailed competitive landscape, by major players operating in this market along with their shares (value %) of the global PCR market for 2017. The report also provides detail company profiles of emerging market players operating in the global PCR market.



Key Players of Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Market Report:



Major players operating in the global PCR market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott, Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens AG), bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corporation, and Agilent Technologies. Key players are expanding their product portfolio through mergers & acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and by offering technologically advanced products.



