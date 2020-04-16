Polymeric Sand Market 2020 Trends by Industry Players Fairmount Santrol, SHAW GROUP Limited, SRW Products, Techniseal, Ash Grove Packaging, Semco Distributing, Inc., SEK SUREBOND Inc., Sakrete Inc.

Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- Rising infrastructure development activities along with increasing demand of homes with outdoor spaces & better aesthetic appeal are the prime factors driving polymeric sand market towards positive direction. Developing countries such as Mexico have tremendous investment opportunities in infrastructure sector, they have also developed USD 600 billion program to improve their existing economic infrastructures. According to the research, the polymeric sand market size is anticipated to touch the $ 85 million mark by 2025.



Rising real income and demand of amenities such as swimming pool and bigger outdoor living spaces across the globe are also the prime factors driving polymeric sand market over forecast time period. The product posses some excellent features such as endurance to extreme weather conditions, resistance to weed and insect growth which reduces the maintenance cost of application areas, thus boosting the polymeric sand demand over forecast time period.



Besides this, the product has some disadvantages such as deposition of polyhaze on the pavers and excessive usage of substitutes such as cements and other sand for joining pavers will hinder the growth of polymeric sand market in future.



On the basis of product, polymeric sand holds significant share in overall market due to widespread application of it in joining pavers of sidewalks, patios, pedestrian crossings, etc. Owing to increasing focus of government in emerging economies on developing better public infrastructures, the demand of product will escalate over the forecast time period.



Patios segment will show excellent growth rate of around 6.5% from 2019 to 2025. Improving standard of living and adoption of luxury lifestyle across the globe has given rise to patios construction in the outdoor living spaces, thus propelling the polymeric sand demand in coming years.



Based on region, Europe holds substantial share owing to initiatives taken by governments of European countries to improve their existing transit infrastructures. Asia Pacific and Latin America will show decent growth rate with increasing product awareness.



Some of the main players in polymeric sand market are the Techniseal, Promasonry, Fairmount Santrol, Sakrete Inc., SRW Products, TCC Materials, Ash Grove Packaging, SEK Surebond Inc., Silpro, Sable Marco, Alliance Designer Products Inc.



