Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- Polymethyl Methacrylate Industry Outlook in Japan to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Japan PMMA industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Polymethyl Methacrylate industry in Japan. The report covers Japan Polymethyl Methacrylate plants and presents installed capacity by key feedstock, process and technology. In addition, it presents PMMA demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Polymethyl Methacrylate producers in Japan. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Japan Polymethyl Methacrylate industry including all the major parameters



Scope



- Polymethyl Methacrylate industry supply scenario in Japan from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by key feedstock, production process and technology

- Information of all active and planned PMMA plants in Japan with capacity forecasts to 2016

- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, key feedstock and operator and equity details

- Polymethyl Methacrylate industry market dynamics in Japan from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices

- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country

- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming PMMA plants

- Company shares of key PMMA producers in the country



Reasons to buy



- Obtain the most up to date information available on the PMMA industry in Japan

- Benefit from GlobalData’s advanced insight on the PMMA industry in Japan

- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the PMMA industry in Japan

- Understand the market positioning of PMMA producers in Japan

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Japan



Companies Mentioned



Asahi Kasei Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, Kuraray Co., Ltd.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/67255/polymethyl-methacrylate-pmma-industry-outlook-in-japan-to-2016-market-size-company-share-price-trends-capacity-forecasts-of-all-active-and-planned-plants.html