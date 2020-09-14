Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market- 2020-2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Study Report and Market Model.



Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) also known as acrylic glass, is a transparent thermoplastic produced by polymerization of methyl methacrylate (MMA). It is an economical alternative to polycarbonate, when tensile strength, transparency, and UV tolerance is not required.



In 2019, Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of PMMA resins accounting for almost 60%of total PMMA demand. The growth in demand can be attributed to rising demand for end use industries such as automotive, construction and electrical & electronics.



The Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Study – 2020 covers:



Global Polymethyl Methacrylate Market, By Grade Type

- General Purpose

- Optical

Global Polymethyl Methacrylate Market, By Form Type

- Resins

- Extruded Sheets

- Pellets

- Beads

- Others

Global Polymethyl Methacrylate Market, By Application

- Automotive

- Interior & Exterior Panels

- Bumpers

- Trims

- Others

- Construction

- Windows

- Canopies

- Others

- Electronics

- LCD/LED TV screens

- Smartphone display

- Laptops

- Solar Panels

- Others

- Medical& Healthcare

- Furniture

- Others



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- PMMA Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- PMMA Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Grade, Form and Application

- Capacity & Production

- Trade (Import, Export and Net Export)

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



About Prismane Consulting



Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.



Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials.For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



