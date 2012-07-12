Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market by Application, Grade & Form - Global Trends & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- Medical Diagnostic & Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices Market (2012 - 2017) - Global Trends & Competitive Analysis



“Medical Diagnostic & Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices Market (2012 - 2017) [By Technology, Applications & Products, (2D, 3D & 4D, Doppler, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Cart/Trolley, Compact/Portable & Hand-held] Global Trends & Competitive Analysis”



The medical ultrasound devices market consists of devices that involve the projection of cyclic sound waves ranging between 20 KHz – 10 MHz. These waves create varying pressures on biological tissues, based on the level of frequencies used. Ultrasound has the ability to raise the temperature of a substance when directed in focused waves, and thus also finds therapeutic applications.



Medical application of ultrasound began post World War II in the 1940s, with the first diagnostic application being in cardiology and brain tumor identification. Today ultrasound has medical applications in every area of the body and gives accurate results regarding overall structural composition, based on the density and transmission of the sound waves through biological tissue. Along with the conventional black and white ultrasound imaging systems, the global market also has high potential for color Doppler and 3D/4D imaging systems. The imaging clarity and diagnostic abilities offered by recent ultrasound devices is predicted to give a thrust to the overall global diagnostic market; this will also support other imaging technologies such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Computed Tomography, and PET/SPECT.



Ultrasound frequencies ranging between 0.8 MHz - 3.3 MHz have found use in therapeutic application in ablation of tissue. The ultrasound energy focused and directed towards unwanted tissue is transmitted harmlessly through the upper layers of tissue and focused only on the target area. This raises the temperature of the tissue, as a large amount of sonic energy is deposited within. As living cells are not able to dissipate the heat created quickly enough, the temperature rises above the survival threshold and the cells finally die due to coagulation necrosis. Cell death is also caused by cavitation, which is the implosion of microscopic bubbles inside the cell, thus leading to destruction of the cellular wall.



Ultrasound also has other applications in movement detection for security, structural integrity of constructions, detection of wielding cracks, navigation and ranging in military and astronomy.



The 2011 global ultrasound medical devices market is estimated to be at $5.6 billion and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to reach $8.1 billion by 2017. Cart-based systems command the largest share of the ultrasound systems and are predicted to remain so for the coming decade. Devices such as Vscan (GE Healthcare), Acuson p10 (Siemens) and by other niche players such as Mobisante (U.S.) are expected to propel the growth of the hand-held segment of ultrasound devices. Meanwhile, the market for therapeutic ultrasound devices such as High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and lithotripters is driven by the increasing demand from changing trends in fields such as cosmetology, ablative procedures, and lithotripsy applications in kidney stones, bladder stones and others.



The global diagnostic ultrasound devices market is led by key market players such as GE Healthcare (U.K.), Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Esaote Group (Italy), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), HITACHI-Aloka Medical Corporation (Japan), SonoSite, Inc. (U.S.), Misonix, Inc. (U.S.), Ultrasonix Medical Corporation (Canada), Zonare Medical Systems (U.S.), and other players such as Mindray Medical (China), Terason Corporation (U.S.), Verathon, Inc. (Canada), Supersonic Imagine (France), Analogic Corporation (U.S.), and TomTec Imaging Systems GMBH (Germany).



The global therapeutic ultrasound market is led by companies such as EDAP TMS (France), Dornier Medtech (Germany), InSightec (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands), and Misonix, Inc. (U.S.).



