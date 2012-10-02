Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- Polymethyl methacrylate, abbreviated as PMMA, is a clear transparent thermoplastic, used as a substitute of glass. The fragility of glass has seen increased adoption of PMMA across various industries, which find the impact resistant, chemical resistant and weather resistant properties of PMMA significantly important. Demand for PMMA across industries such as electronics, signs and display, lighting fixtures, automotive, construction, and sanityware has induced a sharp growth trend in the global PMMA market, especially after the recession of 2009.



Read More: Polymethyl Methacrylate Market



The global PPMA market, which faced a sharp decline during the recession due to drop in demand from end user segments, is exhibiting a quick and steady recovery. The more than expected growth rate of end user industries such as electronics and automotive, even induced a supply shortage of PMMA in 2010. This has forced PMMA manufacturers to expand and enhance their production capacity, so as to meet the supply bottlenecks.



The global PMMA market can be segmented on the basis of grade types and applications in various industries. A geographic analysis of the global market on key growth regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America can provide a cross sectional view of demand and market growth of the global PMMA market.



On the basis of grades, the global PMMA market can be categorized as general purpose grade PMMA and optical grade PMMA. For classification by applications, the global PMMA market can be segmented into industrial sectors such as electronics, signs and display, automotive, construction, lighting fixtures, and sanity ware.



Browse More Market Reports On Chemical And Materials Market



A major share of new demand for PMMA is originating from developing economies across Asia-Pacific regions, which are experiencing high economic growth. The growth of the PMMA market is further supported by development of increased number of new applications in the electronics industry. A major use is in making of LED TVs. PMMA is required for manufacture of optical PCBs (printed circuit boards), which are in high demand due to LED TV growth. Asia has been a major contributor to this growth trend. The major share of revenue and demand in the global PMMA market is contributed by the signs and display segment, which has seen development of novel applications of PMMA. In Western markets such as Europe, however, the market is facing growth challenges due to stringent government regulations, which now support eco-friendly products.



With the continuous growth and high demand coming from Asia-Pacific regions, the market is projected to exhibit strong growth trends in the short term, and has many new opportunities to be explored.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @:



http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polymethyl-methacrylate-market.html



All the major suppliers of PMMA are now focusing on the Asia-Pacific regions. The key suppliers of PMMA across the globe are Evonik Industries AG, Germany; LG MMA, South Korea; Quinn Plastics, UK; Chi Mei Corp., Taiwan; and Arkema SA, France.



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Get More Information Give visit us On: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/