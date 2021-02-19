Polyolefin Powders Market Size – USD 7.06 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.9%, Market Trends – The advent of environment friendly chemicals.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- The report on the Global Polyolefin Powders Market contains details about market segmentation based on technology, product type, end-user industry, and regional analysis. The report provides a brief overview of the market for Polyolefin Powders and current and future market trends. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and provides an estimate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The revenue estimations for this forecast period are determined through applications and types of the products available in the Polyolefin Powders market. The report covers the Polyolefin Powders market with regards to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Polyolefin Powders according to the impact of COVID-19.
Key manufacturers and vendors are profiled extensively, including their product portfolios, production capacity, gross margins, revenues, and costing. Their market share is calculated in the regional analysis. The report also includes SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
Major players profiled in the report include:
Exxon Mobil, Lyondellbasell, Ineos Group Holdings S.A., Merck KGaA, Borealis AG, Eastman Chemical, Axalta Coating Systems, Mitsui Chemicals, SABIC, and Wacker Chemie, among others.
The report includes primary and subjective research with a comprehensive study examined and validated by industry professionals and experts. The report aims to provide a deeper understanding of the market and to gain fruitful investment information for further business expansions. The report covers the current market situation, growth opportunities, technological advancements, and government policies of the market.
Chemical Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
EVA
Others
Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)
Rotomolding
Masterbatch
SMC
BMC
Dusting Agents
Sintering Agents
Others
End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)
Toys, tanks & containers
Automotive & Transportation
Paints & Coatings
Cosmetics
Battery
Building & construction
Others
Furthermore, the report studies the factors impacting the growth of the market, restraints that might hamper the market growth, and limitations that would impact business expansion. The report also provides profiles of key competitive players and their strategies and operating procedures. The report further provides insights into the opportunities and threats that the industry may witness in the upcoming years, throughout the forecast period. The study also provides an insight into the growth in revenue, along with estimated CAGR through the forecast period.
Benefits of Global Polyolefin Powders Market Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics
Detailed outlook of different factors influencing the market
Eight-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth
Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth
In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give a competitive edge to companies
Extensive insights into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation
Highlights of TOC of the report:
Market overview
Economic impact on the industry
Competitive landscape
Regional analysis of the industry
Production, consumption, export/import study by regions
Market segmentation
Industrial chain analysis
Marketing strategy
Strategic recommendations
Table of contents
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Polyolefin Powders Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Polyolefin Powders Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Strong demand from rotomolding applications
4.2.2.2. High Growth of End-Use Industries
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Volatility of raw material prices
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. ETOP Analysis
4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.8. Price trend Analysis
Chapter 5. Polyolefin Powders By Chemical Type Insights & Trends
Continued…..
