Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Polyolefins Market By Types (Low, Linear & High Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene And Ethylene Vinyl Acetate), By Applications (Film & Sheet, Injection Molding, Fibers & Tapes, Blow Molding, Others) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Polyolefins are an integral part of the packaging industry. Film & sheet industry is the largest user of polyolefins. Apart from the film & sheet industry, it is widely used in injection molding, fibers & tapes, and blow molding industries. New emerging technologies and regulations in certain regions have also helped in the growth of polyolefins industry. Green polyolefins, that possess similar properties as that of petroleum-based polyolefins, are gaining popularity.
The global market for polyolefins has grown significantly during the past few years and is expected to grow at a more rapid pace in the next five years, mainly driven by growing demand in the Asia-Pacific region. China is experiencing the highest polyolefins demand globally, mainly due to increase in its industrial growth. The polyolefins market in other countries is emerging as well and is expected to grow significantly in the future. Various countries like India, Japan, and South Korea etc. have their own respective focus to develop polyolefins market by producing them domestically or by sourcing it from other countries.
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This market research study estimates and projects the global market of polyolefins for the period 2011 to 2018. This study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global polyolefins market. The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in the market. The market analysis is further segmented for major geographic regions that are, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The market analysis is further sub-segmented for major countries like U.S., China, Japan, Italy, Germany, Saudi Arabia and their market volumes and revenues are covered for each of the country. The top players of the industry are profiled in detail with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities.
The market has also been segmented on the basis of types and applications. The major types of polyolefins are low, linear and high density polyethylene; polypropylene; and ethylene vinyl acetate. The major applications of polyolefins are film & sheet, injection molding, fibers & tapes, blow molding amongst others. These types and applications have been discussed in detail in the report.
We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of Polyolefins. The primary sources - selected experts from related industries and selected suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information and to assess the future prospects of polyolefins.
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