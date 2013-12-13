Polyols Market Expected Up to $22.4 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- The report “Global Polyols Market by Product Type, Applications & Geography – Forecasts up to 2017” published by MarketsandMarkets, defines and segments the global polyols market with analysis and forecasting of the global volumes and revenues for polyols. It also identifies driving and restraining factors for the global polyols market with analysis of trends, opportunities, Winning Imperatives and challenges. The market is segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of major geographies such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). The key countries are covered and forecasted for each region. Further, market is segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of applications and product types.



Browse 112 market data tables/figures spread through 249 pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Polyols Market by Product Type, Applications & Geography – Forecasts up to 2017”

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The market for polyols is being driven by rapidly growing polyurethane market across the globe. Polyurethane (PU or PUR) is one of the most widely used plastics in the world, finding applications in almost all modern industries. These are made primarily by reacting diisocyanates with polyols and other chemicals. Owing to its large-scale use in manufacturing polyurethanes, polyols are high volume products. North America and Western Europe are mature markets for polyurethanes and are expected to grow at a sluggish rate. However, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and South America are expected to drive the demand for polyurethanes in the coming decade as end-user industries such as construction, automotive, electronics, etc. are still developing and expecting robust growth. This rising demand for polyurethane across the world is driving demand for polyols.



Polyols market can be segmented in a number of ways. Based on its chemical composition, these can be mainly classified into two types including polyether polyols and polyester polyols. In general, both polyether polyols as well as polyester polyols come in a vast variety of chemical compositions that fit specific applications. Polyols are major feedstock material used in the manufacturing of polyurethane. Polyols market is growing at rapid pace as its use in the manufacturing of polyurethane is indispensible and there is no substitute available for polyols. Apart from polyurethanes, polyols also find significant applications in CASE.



Global polyols market was estimated at $14,400.8 million in 2011 and is expected to reach $22,402.1 million by 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2012 to 2017. Growth in the end-user industry is driving demand for polyols in Asia-Pacific.



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