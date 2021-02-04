New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- Polyols are also known as sugar alcohols; these are a group of solvents, reduced-calorie carbohydrates that provide the taste and texture of sugar with about half the calories. It is an organic compound composed of various hydroxyl groups. They act as sugar-free sweeteners. The polyols market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% in terms of value, from USD 25.83 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 38.96 Billion by 2027.



Competitive Landscape:



BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Covestro AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Lanxess AG, Tosoh Corporation, COIM, PCC SE, and Emery Oleochemicals.



Market Drivers:



In polymer chemistry, low molecular weight polyols are used extensively to act as crosslinking agents, which is one of the major driving factors for global polyols market growth. The use of polyols demand or manufacturing sweeteners as they provide sweetness without increasing the calorie count is a major contributing factor driving the growth of this market. With the growing automotive and construction industry, the demand for polyester polyols is increasing as they have several applications in these Industries. Features like enhanced tensile strength, flex fatigue resistance, cut and tear resistance, dynamic, mechanical properties, etc., are expected to fuel the CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing urbanization, construction, transportation, and packaging industry and the demand for rigid polyurethane foams are also driving the global polyol market growth.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Polyols market according to Product Type, Resources, End-user, Application, a

nd Region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Polyester Polyols

Polyether Polyols



Resources Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Non-renewable resources

Renewable resources



End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Packaging

Automotive

Construction

Transportation

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Flexible foam

Rigid foam

Adhesive & sealants

Coatings

Elastomers

Others



Regional landscape:



The rapid expansion of automotive, construction, and packaging industries in the Asia Pacific has led the region to dominate the global polyol market forecast with a market share of 43.0% in 2019. Europe held the second-largest market share in 2019 due to the continuous growth of the automotive, construction, and logistics sectors in the region.



