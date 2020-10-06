Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- "Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Growth 2020-2025"



The New report includes a detailed study of Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market.



In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) business, shared in Chapter 3.This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.



According to this study, over the next five years the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market will register a 4.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1655.3 million by 2025, from $ 1379.2 million in 2019.



Top Key Players in the Market:



Toray, Ko Yo Chemical, Solvay, Celanese, SK Chemical, DIC, Tosoh, Kureha, Toyobo, Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd, Letian Plastics, Lumena New Materials



News and Latest Developments:



August 24/2018 - PPS is an engineering plastic which has been increasingly replacing metal materials in accordance with the "lightweighting" trend that has been sweeping the automotive industry for all cars and trucks but especially for electric vehicles. PPS is considered a super engineering plastic as it's highly resistant to both heat and corrosive chemicals. Initz produces PPS resin by using environment-friendly techniques that generate no byproducts and very few gases and impurities.



This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.



Market Segment by Type:



Linear Type



Cross-linked Type



Market Segmentation by Application:



Electric and Electronic Field



Automobile Industrial



Industrial Field



Aerospace Field



Others



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.



The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) are as follows:



History Year: 2014-2018



Base Year: 2018



Estimated Year: 2020



Forecast Year 2020 to 2025



For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Influence of the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market report:



Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market.

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market recent innovations and major events.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report's an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



