New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- The Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market is forecasted to reach USD 2.17 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. PPS is utilized in the manufacture of different electronics components, like connectors, micro switches, coil formers, HDD actuators, circuit breakers, relay components, brush holders, bobbins, motor housing, thermostat parts, and many other things. This products will augment the demand for PPS. The market is expected to witness a rise in demand owing to the increasing application from sectors like electronics, automotive, aerospace and industrial. The product is consumed in high-temperature applications, due to its superior performance and mechanical characteristics.



The product is completely recyclable; it reduces emission levels and increases fuel economy. All these factors are expected to drive the market. It is also preferred more over metals because of its weight reduction. Use of PPS as filter bags in coal-fired power plants is forecasted to boost the market. The need for low emissions, higher fuel economy, and reduction in vehicle's weight is expanding the automotive industry in countries like China, India, and Brazil and will propel the demand for the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Linear PPS is forecasted to grow with an annual growth rate of 7.7% throughout the forecast period. Cross-Linked PPS holds a market share of 57% in the year 2018.



Virgin holds a market share of 51% in the year 2018. The decrease in the price of virgin PPS globally will increase its demand.



Environmental concerns and cost savings is encouraging manufacturers to use recycled PPS, but the implementation of environmental regulations on its use will propel the market for virgin PPS.



PPS is used in fuel systems parts, power trains, brake system, transmission, and engine components. It is forecasted to hold a market share of 17% by 2026 in the automotive sector.



Aerospace and Defense holds a market share of 19% in the year 2018 owing to the surge in demand for commercial flying.



Filter Bags hold a market share of 19% in the year 2018. The product is used in the filter and filter bags used in dust chamber filters in incinerators and coal-fired powered fire stations.



PPS coatings are applied using methods such as the electrostatic coating on cold or hot surfaces, as slurry coating, fluidized bed coating, and powder flocking. PPS coatings application is limited by large surfaces as they cannot be accommodated in the oven.



Rapid industrialization and urbanization in the APAC region are driving the PPS market in automotive applications.



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market are listed below:



DIC Corporation, Solvay S.A., Lion Idemitsu Composites Co. Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Fortron Industries LLC, Medacta, CONMED, Kinamed Inc., and ConforMIS among.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Linear PPS



Cross-Linked PPS



Recyclability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Virgin



Recycled



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Automotive



Electrical & Electronics



Industrial



Filter Bags



Aerospace



Coatings



Others



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Healthcare



Automobiles



Textiles



Aerospace and Defense



Business Equipment



Construction and Buildings



Engineering Equipment



Radical Features of the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increased applications for filter bags



4.2.2.2. Increased use as a lightweight metal replacement



4.2.2.3. Expansion of automotive sector



4.2.2.4. Rising awareness regarding recyclability



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Presence of Alternative Substitutes



4.2.3.2. High cost of production and raw materials



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



Chapter 5. Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market By Type Insights & Trends



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2026



5.2. Linear PPS



5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



Continued…



