Polypill Products Market Report Development Trends & Competitive Analysis by Leading Industry Players

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- TMR's report on the global polypill products market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global polypill products market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global polypill products market during the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after primary and secondary researches. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global polypill products market.



Global Polypill Products Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:



The healthcare sector worldwide continues to embrace new medical treatments, therapies, and drugs. At present, cardiovascular diseases are considered to be the leading causes of death worldwide due to which, research and development activities pertaining to the treatment of an array of cardiovascular diseases have gained considerable momentum. Although international guidelines advocate the adoption of statins, aspirin, and pressure-lowering therapy for individuals with a history of cardiovascular condition, the adoption of these medications is relatively low. Multiple clinical trials have revealed that the combination of these medications with a polypill product is likely to improve systolic blood pressure, adherence, and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.



Although the demand for polypill products is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period, mounting safety concerns surrounding the use of polypill products could hamper its adoption. Research and development activities within the polypill products market are largely focused on minimizing the side effects and investigating the consequences of non-adherence to polypill products in comparison with individual medication. Thus, due to a surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases across the world, the demand for polypill products is projected to witness notable growth in the coming years. At the back of these factors, the global polypill products market is expected to reach market value of ~US$ 35 Bn by the end of 2027.



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.



Key Players of Polypill Products market Report:



This report profiles major players in the global polypill products market based on various attributes and recent developments



The global polypill products market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a number of international as well as regional players



Leading players operating in the global polypill products market are



Pfizer, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Cipla, Inc.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Grupo Ferrer International,

A

Gebro Pharma GmbH

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited



