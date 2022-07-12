Polypropylene Applications in Healthcare Fabrics Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2022 -- The report "Healthcare Fabrics Market by Raw Material (Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide), Fabric Type (Non-woven, Woven, Knitted), Application (Hygiene, Dressing, Clothing, Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery) - Global Forecast to 2025" The healthcare fabrics market is projected to reach USD 23.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7% from USD 16.8 billion in 2020.



Browse 366 market data Tables and 71 Figures spread through 298 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Fabrics Market by Raw Material (Polypropylene, Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide), Fabric Type (Non-woven, Woven, Knitted), Application (Hygiene, Dressing, Clothing, Curtains, Blanket & Bedding, Upholstery), Region - Global Forecast to 2025"



Download PDF Brochure https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=220548133



The growth of the healthcare fabrics market is primarily triggered by increasing awareness of hygiene products through promotions, and advertising is primarily driving the healthcare fabrics market. For example, the manufacturers such as Procter & Gamble Co. (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Unicharm Corporation (Japan), and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US) are focusing on advertising and promotions to increase the awareness of baby diapers and other hygiene products among consumers. Moreover, the increasing working women population globally and government campaigns to promote sanitary napkins even in rural areas are expected to drive the healthcare fabrics market during the forecast period. Improved quality of healthcare fabrics, growing need for better and convenient wound dressing materials and increasing use of non-woven fabrics in healthcare are also playing a significant role in the growth of the market.



polypropylene is the largest raw material in the healthcare fabrics market.



Polypropylene is estimated to account for the largest share in the healthcare fabrics market in 2019. The segment is projected to continue its leadership during the forecast period owing to the high demand for hygiene products. Polypropylene is used to manufacture the top sheet of hygiene products; hence, the increasing demand for sanitary napkins and baby diapers is expected to drive the polypropylene segment during the forecast period.



Non-woven is estimated to be the largest fabric type of the healthcare fabrics market during the forecast period.



Non-woven fabric is estimated to have accounted for the largest share of the healthcare fabrics market in 2019. These fabrics are used in various hygiene products ranging from baby diapers to adult incontinence products. Non-woven fabrics are used as an alternative to traditional textile owing to excellent absorption properties, softness, smoothness, strength, comfort and fit, stretchability, and cost-effectiveness. The fabric has various advantages over woven and knitted fabrics and, hence, is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Hygiene is estimated to be the largest application of the healthcare fabrics market during the forecast period.



Hygiene is the largest application of the healthcare fabrics market. The growing importance of healthcare fabrics in the manufacturing of baby diapers and sanitary napkins drives the market in the hygiene products segment. The hygiene products segment is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. Moreover, the rising awareness of feminine hygiene, growing disposable income, and increasing birth rate are expected to fuel the growth of the healthcare fabrics market in hygiene products.



Europe is estimated to be the largest market for healthcare fabrics during the forecast period.



Europe is the largest market for healthcare fabrics, followed by APAC and North America. The growth of this market in Europe is propelled by high expenditure on healthcare and increased purchasing power. Moreover, the increasing demand for eco-friendly hygiene products will drive the demand for healthcare fabrics that are used in sanitary napkins, baby diapers, and adult diapers. APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising awareness regarding health and hygiene drives the demand for feminine hygiene products, which will drive the demand for healthcare fabrics across APAC.



The key market players profiled in the report include as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Berry Global Group Inc. (US), Freudenberg Group (Germany), Ahlstrom Munksjo OYJ (Finland), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Knoll Inc. (US), Eximus Corporation (India), Paramount Tech Fab Industries (India), Carnegie Fabrics LLC (US), Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd. (Israel), among others.