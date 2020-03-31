Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market 2019-2025 : In Depth Analysis with Top Key Vendors Like Empower Materials, SK Energy, Novomer, BASF

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC), a copolymer of carbon dioxide and propylene oxide, is a thermoplastic material. Catalysts like zinc glutarate are used in polymerization.



With the development of new catalysts and technologies, in recent years the sales price is declining year by year, as raw materials increase and most players gross margin already declined a lot, China domestic price will continue declining but will keep steady in the further.



With many domestic Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) project put into operation, supply of Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) was increased year by year, and the demand increased accordingly, it can be understood that it is in the balance between supply and demand. However, The total market for Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) is still small due to the current high cost and low mechanical property of Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC).



Despite the presence of competition problems, but the Global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have many new investment enter the field;



The global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market was 238600 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 465000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Empower Materials

- SK Energy

- Novomer

- BASF

- Cardia Bioplastics

- Tianguan

- Bangfeng



Segment by Type:

- Ordinary PPC

- Modified PPC



Segment by Application:

- Ceramic Industry

- Used as Biodegradable Plastics

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Forecast

4.5.1. Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Analysis And Forecast By Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Type

5.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Type

5.3. Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Size And Volume Forecast By Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube And Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment By Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis By Type



6. Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Analysis And Forecast By Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Application

6.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Application

6.3. Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Polypropylene Carbonate (PPC) Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



