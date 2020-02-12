Polypropylene Film Market Share, Size, Competition Landscape, Manufacturers Analysis and Future Opportunity Outlook – 2028

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- Global Polypropylene Film Market: An overview



Polypropylene is one of the multipurpose polymers used in construction, automobile, packaging, electrical & electronics, and medical industries. Polypropylene film is a translucent, flexibility, light weight material. Polypropylene films have high gloss, tensile strength, low production cost and easy to process. Polypropylene films have excellent chemical resistance and heat resistance which has augmented the market for food wrapping materials since it enabled one to sterilize them at a higher temperature. In recent years, polypropylene film has established as a prominent material over cellophane and metal on account of low sealing threshold and competitive price.



Polypropylene film market is majorly segmented in two categories that are cast polypropylene (CPP) and bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP). The main applications of polypropylene films include packaging of confectionaries, manufacturing of capacitors, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry. The polypropylene films are non-biodegradable in nature, but they generate non-toxic waste and their by-product is also not harmful. Most of the polypropylene films marketed in U.S. are in compliance with FDA regulations. With the changing lifestyles and technological advancements, the polypropylene film market is expected to reach at the pinnacle in the near future.



Global Polypropylene Film Market: Dynamics



Recently the packaging industry has undergone immense change and has redefined itself in terms of flexibility and quality assurance. Developing tastes, preferences and high disposable income of customers raise the demand for polypropylene films in the market across the globe. With the increase in consumption of confectionaries, cheese, candies and other food products where moisture barrier and grease resistance are essential polypropylene films have a dominant market. In plastic industry, containers made from polypropylene will not melt in the dishwasher which in turn will increase the demand of these films in the polypropylene film market. These films are often chosen for its resistance to corrosion and chemical leaching over other polymers. Polypropylene films market offers flexible packaging which makes it possible to reach the targeted audience while maintaining the quality. The polypropylene film substrate reasonable economics, conformability and fatigue resistance make it ideal for packaging and labeling. Factors like demand in packaging industry, in light weighting vehicles is expected to drive the polypropylene film market during the forecasted period. The stringent regulations by the government on the ban of plastics can hamper the market. The increased use of aluminum foils and paper can be a threat to the plastic industries.



Across the globe, the polypropylene film market in Asia-Pacific region seems to be rising gradually especially in China. Whereas in Eastern European region such as Russia, the market has increased due to changes in production strategies adopted by multinational food packers. With the automobile manufacturing preferring eco-friendly polymers, the high density polypropylene film market in the North American region is likely to anticipate a significant boost in the forecast period.



Global Polypropylene Film Market: Segmentation -



On the basis of product type, the global polypropylene film market can be segmented as:



-Cast polypropylene film

-Bi-axially polypropylene film



On the basis of film format, the global polypropylene film market can be segmented as:



-Transparent

-Translucent

-Opaque



On the basis of processing technologies, the global polypropylene film market can be segmented as:



-Injection Molding

-Blow Molding

-Extrusion

-Thermoforming



On the basis of application, the global polypropylene film market can be segmented as:



-Bottles

-Pouches

-Pressure sensitive tapes

-Automotive spare components

-Stationery Packaging

-Injection molding

-others



On the basis of end use, the global polypropylene film market can be segmented as:



-Food and retail Industry

-Electronic and electrical industry

-Cosmetics and personal-care industry

-Pharmaceutical industry

-Agricultural industry

-Others



On the basis of region, the global polypropylene film market can be segmented as:



-North America

-Latin America

-Eastern Europe

-Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

-Middle East & Africa (MEA)

-Japan



Global Polypropylene Film Market: Key players



Some of the key manufacturers that currently operate in the polypropylene film market across the globe are as follows:



-Berry Plastics Corporation

-Exxon Mobil Corp.

-Huangshan Sinoflex Packaging

-Tagleef Industries

-SRF Limited

-Dunmore Corporation

-Toray Industries Inc.

-Mitsui Chemical Europe

-Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)