New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- the global Polypropylene Market is forecast to reach USD 205.61 Billion by 2027. Increasing adoption of PP in the 3D Printing industry owing to its superior chemical resistance is a significant factor influencing market demand. Polypropylene has the lowest density out of all commonly used in manufacturing plastics, which makes it very light. Other benefits associated with the material, including flexibility, durability, and electrical resistance, make it highly practical for the industry. Currently, the product is being used in the healthcare sector to manufacture medical vials, diagnostic devices, specimen bottles, and pill containers.



The increasing global installation of propane dehydrogenation (PDH) facilities is anticipated to influence demand. In the U.S. and Canada, the ethane steam crackers have reduced the production of propylene. Thus, companies have been shifting to propane dehydrogenation for the production of propylene. Based on statistics, since 2010, more than 2 million metric tons/year of new PDH capacity have been developed in both the U.S. and Canada, and around 1.6 MMTPA capacity is currently under development.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Polypropylene market and profiled in the report are:



BASF SE, China National Chemical Corporation (CHEMCHINA), Dow Chemical Company, ENI S.P.A., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Braskem, INEOS Group Holdings S.A., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, SINOPEC, and TOTAL Specialties USA, Inc.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Extraction Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Homopolymer

Copolymer



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Moulding

Injection Moulding

Blow Moulding

Fiber & Raffia

Films & Sheets

Bags & Sacks

Containers

Others



End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

3D Printing

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macroeconomic Outlook



3.1.1. Global Consumption of Polypropylene



3.1.2. Trends in Global Polypropylene Production



3.1.3. Price-Trend Analysis



Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact Assessment



4.1. Market Scenario: Demand and Supply Outlook



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Polypropylene market and its competitive landscape.



