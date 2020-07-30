Polysilicon Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2020 -- Polysilicon Industry



Polysilicon is a material comprising of small silicon crystal, which is widely used as a key raw material in most of the solar energy applications including photovoltaic (PV) cells, panels and modules. In addition to this, with the increasing demand by the populace for flagships consumer electronics, it is extensively demanded in the semiconductor industry for the production of electronic chips.



The global market is expected to witness lucrative growth due the swelling demand for smartphones, booming photovoltaic cells industry, diminishing residential photovoltaic mechanisms installed cost, growing urban population and accelerating economic growth. The market is trending with mounting preference for mono-crystalline polysilicon, progressing polysilicon projects, rising electricity production through solar energy and increasing preference for fluid bed reactor production process. However, there are some growth hindering factors in the industry such as fluctuating silicon metal prices, stringent regulations, high competitive environment and growing diamond wafer penetration in China.



Regionally, China is expected to hold the leading position in the market, due to propelling demand for such components by the country's automotive & electronics division and exports of premium mechanisms by the domestic companies in various countries.



The report "Global Polysilicon Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)" by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. Key players i.e. Wacker Chemie AG, GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited, OCI Company Limited and Daqo New Energy Corp. are being profiled along with their respective financials and growth strategies.



