The growing demand for cosmetic products and increasing application of polysorbate in the food industry are driving the demand for the market.
Polysorbates are most commonly used as emulsifiers in food preparations and pharmaceuticals. They are used in food industries to improve the shelf life of the product and in cosmetic industries in various skincare products, powders and make-bases. The global market for polysorbate is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.7% during the projected period and reach USD 1,425.3 million in 2027 from USD 1,015 million in 2019.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market:
Carus Corporation, NOF EUROPE GmbH, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Croda International plc, TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Solenis LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Gulf Care Factory, and Guangdong Runhua Chemistry Co., Ltd., among others.
Market Drivers:
The increasing use of polysorbate in various medical applications, including vitamin oils and vaccines, is an essential factor driving the polysorbate market. The extensive use and demand for polysorbate in cosmetic products and the food industry are boosting the growth of the polysorbate market. Additionally, the growing demand for polysorbate in food products such as cakes, ice-creams, and cocoa powder mix used in hot drinks are some of the factors increasing the demand for the market expansion.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Syrups
Injections
Tablets & Capsules
Ointments
Others
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Polysorbate 20
Polysorbate 40
Polysorbate 60
Polysorbate 80
Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Excipient
Solubilizer
Emulsifier
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Food
Cosmetics
Healthcare
Key Summary of the Polysorbate Market Report:
Insightful information regarding the global Polysorbate market
Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Polysorbate market
Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities
The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate
Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies
Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations
Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis
Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific region accounted for 35.7% of the total polysorbate market share in 2019. It is estimated that the APAC region will continue to lead the market during the projected period due to the increasing demand for cosmetic products and extensive consumption of ice-creams. The developing healthcare sector and government investments in cosmetics and healthcare facilities. Considering the dominance of strong market players, the polysorbate market in North America and Europe is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period.
