Top Companies in the Global Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturing Market: Wuxi Xingda New Foam Plastics Materials Co. Ltd, Dart Container Corporation, O. N. Sunde AS, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., Synthos S.A and Other

Markets Covered:



By End Use Products: Packaging, Automotive, Construction, Others.



The polystyrene foam products market size reached a value of nearly $62.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% to nearly $75.1 billion by 2023. Rapid growth in manufacturing and construction activity in emerging markets, increasing demand for electronic products globally and growth in the demand for automobiles globally are contributing to the growth of the polystyrene foam market. Restraints such as stringent regulations relating to polystyrene foam products, increasing access to alternatives to polystyrene foam products and rising trade protectionism threaten the polystyrene foam products market.



The packaging segment accounted for the largest share of the polystyrene foam products market in 2018 at $30.5 billion. The highest growth in the polystyrene foam products market is also projected to come from the packaging segment, which is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%. Major factors for this growth include increasing demand for electronic products and packaged food products globally.



Asia Pacific is the largest region in the polystyrene foam products market, accounting for 39% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe and North America. Going forward, the fastest growth in the polystyrene foam products market is predicted for Asia Pacific, where it is expected at grow at a CAGR of 6.5%, followed by Western Europe at a CAGR of 2.6%.



China is the largest country in terms of value in the polystyrene foam products market. India and China are forecast to have the fastest growth at CAGRs of 7.7% and 3.6% respectively.

The market for polystyrene foam products is fragmented. Major players in the market are Wuxi Xingda New Foam Plastics Materials Co., Ltd., Dart Container Corporation, O. N. Sunde AS, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., Synthos S.A. and others.



