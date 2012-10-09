Polystyrene Industry Outlook in Argentina to 2016

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Polystyrene Industry Outlook in Brazil to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Brazil Polystyrene industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Polystyrene industry in Brazil. The report covers Brazil Polystyrene plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents Polystyrene demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Polystyrene producers in Brazil. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Brazil Polystyrene industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Polystyrene industry supply scenario in the Brazil from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Polystyrene plants in the Brazil with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Polystyrene industry market dynamics in the Brazil from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Polystyrene plants
- Company shares of key Polystyrene producers in the country
Reasons to buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Polystyrene industry in Brazil
- Benefit from GlobalData’s advanced insight on the Polystyrene industry in Brazil
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Polystyrene industry in Brazil
- Understand the market positioning of Polystyrene producers in Brazil
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Brazil
Companies Mentioned
Unigel S.A., Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., Videolar S.A., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Styron LLC,
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