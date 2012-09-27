Recently published research from GlobalData, "Polystyrene Industry Outlook in Thailand to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- GlobalData's report, Polystyrene Industry Outlook in Thailand to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Thailand Polystyrene industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Polystyrene industry in Thailand. The report covers Thailand Polystyrene plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents Polystyrene demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Polystyrene producers in Thailand. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Thailand Polystyrene industry including all the major parameters.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Polystyrene industry supply scenario in Thailand from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Polystyrene plants in Thailand with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Polystyrene industry market dynamics in Thailand from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Polystyrene plants
- Company shares of key Polystyrene producers in the country
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Polystyrene industry in Thailand
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Polystyrene industry in Thailand
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Polystyrene industry in Thailand
- Understand the market positioning of Polystyrene producers in Thailand
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Thailand
Companies Mentioned in this Report: IRPC Public Company Limited,, PTT Public Company Limited,, The Dow Chemical Company,, The Siam Cement Group,, Eternal Plastics Co., Ltd.,
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Asia Pacific Polystyrene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Polystyrene Industry Outlook in Brazil to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Polystyrene Industry Outlook in the US to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Butadiene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Styrene-Butadiene-Rubber (SBR) Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Polystyrene Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Europe Polypropylene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- North America Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants