Polystyrene Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Till 2030

Polystyrene Global Market Report 2020 provides insightful data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market.



The global polystyrene market was worth $42.70 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% and reach $62.25 billion by 2023.



Top Leading Companies Mentioned are A.Schulman Inc., ACH Foam Technologies, Inc., Alpek S.A.B. de C.V, Americas Styrenics LLC, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Austrotherm GmbH, BASF SE, BEWiSynbra Group, Brdr. Sunde as, Chi Mei Corporation.



The poystyrene market covered in this report is segmented by type into expandable polystyrene (EPS), general-purpose polystyrene (GPPS), high-impact polystyrene (HIPS), extruded polystyrene (XPS). It is also segmented by end use industry into automotive industry, electronics, thermal insulation industries, pharmaceuticals, consumer industry, packaging industry, construction industry and by application into hvac insulation, rigid packaging, seating, flexible packaging



The demand for packaging products has increased recently, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India. As the size of the middle-class grew in these countries, the consumption of processed foods, poultry, meat and agricultural products increased. According to the World Bank, China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita increased from $8,759 in 2017 to $9,771 in 2018 and India's GDP per capita increased from $1,981 in 2017 to $2,010 in 2018. The increase in per-capita income in these economies resulted in the emerging middle-class purchasing more packaged goods. The demand for packaged goods increased the consumption of polystyrene for their packaging, driving the market.



This independent 200 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Polystyrene in these regions, from 2015 to 2030(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



