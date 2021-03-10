New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The global Polystyrene Market is expected to reach USD 35.21 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polystyrene is produced by the polymerization of styrene, a building block material having widespread usage in producing various kinds of plastic products.



Blocks made of polystyrene are implemented in the construction of buildings for providing permanent insulation for walls of buildings along with the roofs and floors. The distinctive feature of stacking and then filling the forms with concrete, of these blocks, allow for faster and cheaper construction of buildings (including residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects) as compared to typical brick and mortar buildings. Moreover, the block system aids in saving labor and time consumed in the completion of the project and the total construction costs.



Polystyrene is a sturdy material, which makes it a preferred material for electrical insulation. It is considered safe for packing various kinds of products and is moisture resistant. Polystyrene can be colored, painted, and printed on, making it a suitable alternative for packaging. The packaging of food in polystyrene is considered to be more hygienic instead of plates that are reused after being washed and hence, disposable and reusable containers find extensive application in the food & beverage industry packaging of perishable items. Also, to safeguard the delicate items packed in boxes, packaging industries deploy several polystyrene materials. Polystyrene can be effortlessly molded to fit products comprising glassware, electronics, and chemicals to avert breakage.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Polystyrene market and profiled in the report are:



BASF SE, Versalis SPA, SABIC, Synthos SA, Kaneka Corporation, The Ravago Group, LG Chem, Formosa Chemicals & Fibers Corp., Ineos Styrolution Group GmbH, and Trinseol, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Forms Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Atactic Polystyrene

Syndiotactic Polystyrene



Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS)

High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Sheets

Foams



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Packaging

Consumer Goods

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Polystyrene Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Polystyrene Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Polystyrene market and its competitive landscape.



