Polytetrafluoroethylene is a crucial fluoropolymer, accounting for a substantial portion of the global market. It is a non-resilient, flexible, and robust material with excellent chemical resistance and thermal properties. It is also an excellent insulator for a wide range of frequencies and temperatures.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Market Drivers



The product demand is expected to see robust growth due to the robust expansion of the chemical sector, like growth in several chemical production industries, including specialty chemicals, petrochemicals, fertilizers, and agrochemicals. Global product demand is expected to increase the supply, particularly owing to novel applications, thereby fuelling market growth. Companies are trying to reduce production costs, improve supply chain dynamics, and develop high-quality products by investing in R&D activities.



Regional Outlook



The Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue the ongoing trend during the forecast period. This is also one of the fastest-growing regions. This growth is prominently attributed to extensive expansion in the industrial and chemical processing sector in major economies, like India and China. Additionally, the rapid expansion of the automotive sector in this region is expected to boost the product demand further. Affected by small car tax incentives and the widened economic stimulus offered by the Chinese government, this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. North America and Europe are one of the major sectors for electronics, resulting in continuous technological advancements for end-user products. This factor is expected to increase the demand for Polytetrafluoroethylene in Europe and North America during the forecast period.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Polytetrafluoroethylene market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Polytetrafluoroethylene market are listed below:



3M, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Solvay SA, Daikin Industries, Shanghai 3f New Material Co. Ltd., Dongyue, Chemours, Halopolymers Ojsc and Zhejiang Juhua among others.



Product Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Granular, Fine Powder, Micronized powder, Aqueous Dispersions



PTFE Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Virgin PTFE, Glass Filled PTFE, Bronze Filled PTFE, Carbon Filled PTFE, Stainless Steel Filled PTFE



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Sheet & Film, Industrial Coatings, Teflon Coating & Non-Stick Wear, PTFE Powder, Others



End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Electrical & Electronics, Chemical, Industrial, Automotive, Construction, Healthcare, Others



