New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The global Polytetrafluoroethylene Market is expected to reach USD 4.50 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polytetrafluoroethylene is a synthetic fluoropolymer of tetrafluoroethylene with an extensive variety of uses. It is a robust, tough, waxy, non-flammable synthetic resin manufactured by the process of polymerization of tetrafluoroethylene. It is distinguished by its typical characteristics like resistance to chemicals, greasy surface, and high melting point. The market demand is forecasted to be driven by a rise in demand for better efficiency and emission control in the transportation and automotive sector. These sectors seek the application of polytetrafluoroethylene which provides various benefits like low frictional coefficient, high electrical resistance, heat resistance, and chemical inertness among others.



PTFE is known to be one of the most excellent insulators. In thin sections, PTFE will insulate to 500 volts/mil. There are certain grades of PTFE that have even greater dielectric strength. PTFE is often used in cable and wire wrap, and as the separator for conductive surfaces in capacitors. Thickly walled, close-tolerance extruded tubing is the most sought after PTFE shape where machining or drilling long lengths to close tolerances is impossible. PTFE can be machined into standoff insulators and several different types of high voltage encapsulation devices for electrical components.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1242



Further key findings from the report suggest



Granular product form is estimated to capture the largest market share with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, due to the extensive use of granular polytetrafluoroethylene in molding and stock shaping applications.



Chemical and Industrial sectors are projected to lead the market throughout the forecast period due to the various application in the industrial sector such as processing of gaskets, washers, and interiors of pumps among others. The chemical inertness of PTFE makes it a suitable component in various application in chemical sector.



Asia Pacific is expected to occupy the largest market share during the forecast period with a growth rate of 5.2%. This is chiefly because of the growth of end-user sectors such as automotive, transportation, chemical, and healthcare. Chemical is estimated to give a significant boost to the market



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Polytetrafluoroethylene market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Polytetrafluoroethylene market are listed below:



3M, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Solvay SA, Daikin Industries, Shanghai 3f New Material Co. Ltd., Dongyue, Chemours, Halopolymers Ojsc and Zhejiang Juhua among others.



Product Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Granular



Fine Powder



Micronized powder



Aqueous Dispersions



PTFE Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Virgin PTFE



Glass Filled PTFE



Bronze Filled PTFE



Carbon Filled PTFE



Stainless Steel Filled PTFE



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Sheet & Film



Industrial Coatings



Teflon Coating & Non-Stick Wear



PTFE Powder



Others



End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Electrical & Electronics



Chemical



Industrial



Automotive



Construction



Healthcare



Others



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1242



Radical Features of the Polytetrafluoroethylene Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Polytetrafluoroethylene market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Polytetrafluoroethylene industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro Indicators



3.1.1. Increasing incidence of obesity



3.1.2. Rising prevalence of type 2 diabetes



3.1.3. Global incidence of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)



3.1.4. Growing global healthcare expenditure



Chapter 4. Polytetrafluoroethylene Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Polytetrafluoroethylene Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Polytetrafluoroethylene Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Recent Developments



4.5. Polytetrafluoroethylene Market Impact Analysis



4.5.1. Market driver analysis



4.5.1.1. Rising necessity for better efficiency & emission controls in automotive sector



4.5.1.2. Growing implementation in industrial and chemical sector



4.5.1.3. Evolving implementation in fuels cells and PV modules



4.5.1.4. Growing use in semiconductor industry



4.5.2. Market restraint analysis



4.6. Key opportunities prioritized



4.7. Polytetrafluoroethylene Competitive scenario



Continued…



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1242



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Coated Fabric Market Share



Aramid Fibers Market Outlook



PTFE Membrane Market Trends



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.