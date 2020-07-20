Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Demand-Supply and Market Analysis – 2020, a Strategy Report Covering the Complete Value Chain and Stake Holders

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its fifth edition of Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Study Report and Market Model. This report forms a part of the Polymers & Plastic Strategy studies recently published by Prismane Consulting and covers the impact of COVID 19 and the fluctuations in crude oil prices. All the exisiting capacities, plant wise operating rates and production has been included as a part of the study.



Increasing use of novel products like modified PTFE and expanded PTFE in applications such as chemical processing, electrical & electronics, medical devices and filtration is set to increase the global demand for PTFE in the coming years. As per Prismane Consulting's Fluoropolymers Market Model, micronized PTFE is estimated to be the fastest growing product form owing to the increasing usage in applications including thermoplastics, lubricants and inks.



Asia-Pacific is the biggest market accounting for almost 55% of the global demand. The region has benefited as some of the major high end, industries like automotive have shifted their base from Europe and North America to developing economies like China and India due to increase in automotive activities in the region. Western Europe PTFE consumption in 2017 has been estimated at 31 kilo tons. The other major regions region like Central & Eastern Europe owing to Russia is expected to witness fast growth. Other regions like Central & South America and Middle East & Africa are estimated to witness above average growth rates, albeit from a low base.



The Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) market study – 2020 Market study covers:

Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- PTFEMarket data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- PTFE Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



