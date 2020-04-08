Polyurethane Additives Market Is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2026 Major Players Covestro AG, BASF SE, DOW Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Polyurethane additives are the minimal components added to the material to enhance the quality of the desired product. For instance, deployment of polyurethane additives in flexible foams which are used in furniture, car seats, and interiors as it provides superior comfort to the consumers. It confers properties such as resistance to abrasion, oil, and chemical to the parent material. Moreover, it provides exceptional durability, flexibility, and resiliency which make it a preferred choice in the automobile and construction industry.



The global polyurethane additives market was valued USD 2.2 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 3.4 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The growth of the market is attributed to rapid infrastructure development and its increasing applications in the transportation industry.



Moreover, the increasing adoption of Polyurethane Additives in polymer and plastic industry coupled with the growing demand from the automotive industry will drive the market during the forecast period. Based on the applications, the foam segment is expected to lead the market in the next five years, due to its increasing use of foams for beddings, carpets and cushioning due to rapid urbanization. Based on the end-user, the building & construction segment is projected to lead the market for the next five years, due to increasing use of polyurethane for insulation. Asia-Pacific leads the Polyurethane Additives market, due to rising demand of polyurethane across various end-use industries like bedding, automotive, construction etc.



Segment by Key players:

- Covestro AG

- BASF SE

- DOW Chemical Company

- Huntsman International LLC

- Tosoh Corporation

- Albemarle Corporation



Segment by Type:

- Catalysts

- Surfactants

- Fillers

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Automotive & Transportation

- Building & Construction

- Bedding & Furniture

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



