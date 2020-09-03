Polyurethane Additives Market Worth $4.5 Billion by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 4.2%

Suite 430, Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2020 -- The report "Polyurethane Additives Market by Type (Catalysts, Surfactants, Filler, Flame retardants, and others), Application (Foams, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings, Elastomers), End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", is projected to grow from USD 3.7 billion in 2020 to USD 4.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2%. The demand for polyurethane additives in emerging economies, such as APAC and South America, is increasing owing to the growing construction industry. The volatility in raw material prices and the recyclability of polyurethanes is hindering the polyurethane additives market. The demand for polyurethane additives is increasing, owing to the growing demand for innovative and cost-effective additives. This increase in demand for bio-based polyurethane additives provides growth opportunities to the market. On the other hand, the increasing regulatory pressure towards the usage of bio-based products is the major challenges for the market.



On the basis of end-use industry, the automotive & transportation segment is estimated to lead the overall polyurethane additives market in 2020.

Polyurethanes are used in various parts of an automobile. In addition to the foam that makes car seats comfortable, bumpers, interior "headline" ceiling sections, the car body, spoilers, doors and windows all use polyurethanes. Polyurethane enables manufacturers to provide drivers and passengers significantly more automobile mileage by reducing weight and increasing fuel economy, comfort, corrosion resistance, insulation, and sound absorption.



On the basis of application, the foams segment is estimated to lead the polyurethane additives market in 2020.

Polyurethane foams are manufactured by reacting polyols and isocyanates in the presence of a blowing agent and an amine catalyst. The blowing agent is carbon dioxide, which is formed as a by-product of the reaction between water and isocyanate. The amine catalyst is known to accelerate the reaction. Polyurethane foams are of two types, namely rigid polyurethane foam and flexible polyurethane foam. Foams offer various properties such as comfort and insulating properties when used in various industries such as automotive and building & construction, which is driving the market.



On the basis of type, the flame retardants segment is projected to lead the overall polyurethane additives market during the forecast period.

Flame retardants of concern include organohalogen and organophosphate chemicals such as polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) and chlorinated tris (TDCPP). There are various types of flame retardants such as brominated flame retardants, chlorinated flame retardants, phosphorous-based flame retardants, and some inorganic flame retardants. These are used to produce high quality polyurethanes that are used in various applications such as electronic, automobile, and building & construction.



On the basis of region, APAC is estimated to lead the polyurethane additives market in 2020.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for polyurethane additives. The rising population, increased demand for automobiles, growing disposable income, rapid industrialization, and increased urbanization are driving the APAC polyurethane additives market. China is the largest market for polyurethane additives in the region. China is also a major producer and consumer of polyurethane additives in the region as it has a huge manufacturing base. Apart from China, India and South Korea are projected to grow at a decent rate during the forecast period.



The key players in the non-phthalate plasticizers market include Evonik Industries (Germany), BASF (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Covestro (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Lanxess AG (Germany), lbemarle Corporation (US), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Momentive (US), and BYK (US). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as expansion and new product launch.



COVID-19 impact on Global Polyurethane Additives Market



The polyurethane additives are used in various end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, building & construction, bedding & furniture, electronics, and others. COVID-19 has impacted these industries.



The lockdown in various countries and logistical restrictions have adversely impacted the automotive & transportation industry. Supply chain disruptions, workforce unavailability, logistical restrictions, limited availability of components, demand drop, low company liquidity, and shutdown of manufacturing due to lockdown in various countries have adversely affected the industry. OEMs, raw material suppliers, and other related businesses are forced to re-evaluate their strategies to cater to this industry during this crisis period.



Residential and commercial construction has come to a grinding halt owing to the pandemic. Polyurethane additives demand from this sector is expected to be low to the medium during this crisis period. Some major issues would be a delay in order shipments, supply chain restriction, manpower & equipment shortage, and material shortage. Post conclusion of this crisis, the market is expected to revive, and demand is likely to increase for the polyurethane additives market.

The demand for bedding has increased in the healthcare sector, owing to the pandemic. A rise in demand from various hospitals and care institutions for supplying these mattresses for the increasing number of patients is boosting the consumption of polyurethane additives in the manufacturing of these devices/equipment.



