Polyurethane Dispersions Market 2020 Precise Outlook – Bayer, DSM, Lanxess, Lubrizol, BASF

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- The Polyurethane Dispersions Market report helps identify the biggest opportunities in Polyurethane Dispersions industry space and offers accurate latent demand forecasting that empowers quantitative decision making among Polyurethane Dispersions market players and new entrants. Investors will gain a clear insight into the dominant players in the Polyurethane Dispersions industry and their future forecasts. Furthermore, readers will get a clear perspective on the high demand and the unmet needs of consumers that will enhance the growth of the Polyurethane Dispersions market.



Inquire here to avail discount on this report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07102140731/global-polyurethane-dispersions-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026/inquiry?Mode=RJ



Top Leading Companies of Global Polyurethane Dispersions Market are Bayer, DSM, Lanxess, Lubrizol, BASF, Alberdingk Boley, Hauthaway, Stahl, Mitsui, UBE, DIC, Reichhold, Wanhua Chemical, Dow Chemical, SiwoChem, SNP, Chase, VCM Polyurethanes and others.



The leading players of the Polyurethane Dispersions industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The leading market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among these players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics offered in this report will be a precise and useful guide to shape business growth.



Latest news and developments:



September 14, 2020: Lubrizol Performance Coatings announces the availability of PTFE wax additives containing less than 25 ppb PFOA to meet new PFOA regulations (as specified in ANNEX I of Regulation (EU) 2019/1021 under the Stockholm Convention on POPS).



Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is commonly used in the coating and ink industries to deliver beneficial surface protection properties. However, legislation came into effect on July 4, 2020 that is driving a shift away from raw materials like PTFE that typically contain Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA). While PFOA is not a typical raw material used in the ink and coating industry, it can be generated during the manufacture of small particle PTFE, leading formulators to look for alternatives.



Lubrizol has developed formulations using grades of PTFE that are compliant with EU legislation, while providing inks and coatings the same protection and aesthetic properties previously attained. In addition, Lubrizol has developed PTFE-free products that deliver similar properties to PTFE-containing formulations. Available in micronized and dispersed forms, these new wax additives can help ink and coating manufacturers deliver safer products without sacrifices in performance.



On The Basis Of Product, The Polyurethane Dispersions Market Is Primarily Split Into



Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions

Solvent-Based Polyurethane Dispersions



On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers



Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Synthetic Leather Production

Fiber Glass Sizing

Others



Regional Outlook of Polyurethane Dispersions Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and ROW.



Order a Copy of This Report at:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/07102140731?mode=su?Mode=RJ



The market factors explained in the report:



Market Overview: It includes Polyurethane Dispersions Market study scope, top key players, segments, market analysis by application, market analysis by type, and other chapters that give an overview of the research study.



Executive Summary: The Polyurethane Dispersions Market report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The report helps clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage.



Key Players: This part of the Polyurethane Dispersions Market report discusses expansion plans of companies, key mergers and acquisitions, funding and investment analysis, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and their areas served and manufacturing bases.



Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the global Polyurethane Dispersions Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecasts for all years of the forecast period.



Browse Full Report at:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07102140731/global-polyurethane-dispersions-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026?Mode=RJ



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



Browse Related Reports:



Global Waterborne Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08172214645/global-waterborne-polyurethane-dispersion-pud-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026/inquiry?Mode=RJ



Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10012322522/global-aqueous-polyurethane-dispersion-market-growth-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=RJ



Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Industry Market:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/09162298814/covid-19-outbreak-global-water-based-polyurethane-dispersions-industry-market-report-development-trends-threats-opportunities-and-competitive-landscape-in-2020/inquiry?Mode=RJ



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.



Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports



Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687



sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com