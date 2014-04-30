Polyurethane Dispersions (PU) Market Will Reach 369.3 Kilo Tons by 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions Market Was demand in 2012 was 267.1 kilo tons and is expected to reach 369.3 kilo tons by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2012 and 2018. In terms of revenue, the market is expected to reach USD 1.18 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2012 to 2018.



Browse the full report at:

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polyurethane-dispersions-market.html



Polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) are one of the most rapidly growing segments of the polyurethane coatings industry, owing to the introduction of environmental regulations on use of solvent based analogs. PUD demand is expected to increase in line with the expected growth in end-use applications such as automotives, textiles and the furniture and interiors industry. Regulatory scenario is expected to favor low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) compounds, with ecolabels such as M1, Blue Angel, EMICODE, and Indoor Air Comfort and so on; this is expected to drive PUD demand over the next five years. Volatile raw material supply, including fluctuations in MDI and TDI prices, is expected to pose a serious challenge to market participants, in maintaining profitability. Cost reduction is the need of the hour in the present market scenario; PUDs are often blended with other low cost dispersions such as acrylic emulsions due to familiarity in their properties to offset cost.



With increasing industry awareness and technological advancement, water-based or aqueous PUDs are expected to be the key product segment in the polyurethane industry in the near future. The demand for water based PUDs is expected to reach 202.2 kilo tons in 2018. Solvent-based PUD market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2018, primarily due to rising product prices.



Asia Pacific dominated the global polyurethane dispersions market and accounted for 36.6% of the total market volumes in 2012, owing to the huge demand from China. By 2018, this share is expected to cross 37.8%, thus maintaining Asia Pacific’s leading market position in the industry. Asia Pacific was followed by Europe in terms of PUD consumption. North America PUD volumes, dominated by the U.S., are expected to reach 60.1 kilo tons by 2018.



Adhesives, coatings and synthetic leather production are key market applications, together accounting for over 89% of global PUD volumes in 2012. PUD demand for synthetic leather production and natural leather finishing is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% from 2012 to 2018. Alberdingk Boley, Bayer MaterialScience AG, BASF SE., Chemtura Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Cytec Industries Inc., Hauthaway Corporation, and Lubrizol are some of the key participants of the PUD market.



Polyurethane Dispersions Market: Product segment analysis

- Water based

- Solvent based



Polyurethane Dispersions Market: Application analysis

- Textile finishing

- Natural leather finishing

- Synthetic leather production

- Others (adhesives and coatings)



Polyurethane Dispersions Market: Regional analysis

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, Latin America)



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact

Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Visit: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/