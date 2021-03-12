Polyurethane Elastomers Market Size to Reach USD 20.40 Billion by 2026 with CAGR 5.4% : By Top Players : BASF SE, DuPont, Mitsui Chemicals, Bayer CropScience Limited

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The Polyurethane Elastomers Market is expected to reach USD 20.40 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polyurethane elastomers are synthetic or artificial rubbers that are composed of polymers. The polyurethane elastomers are profoundly divided into thermosetting elastomers and thermoplastic elastomers.

The preponderance of the polyurethane elastomers in the market is based on thermosetting polymers. The beneficial features of polyurethane elastomers are lightweight, high efficiency, and impact resistance. Mostly polyurethane is used in the manufacturing of coaster, gaskets and foam seals, automotive industry, suspense coating, elevator, surface coatings, and building and construction company.



Europe accounted for the second-largest share of 22.2% of the market in 2018. It is owing to the growing demand for PU products from various industries like packaging, automotive, furniture, and construction.



Get a Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1929



The Key players in the Polyurethane Elastomers Market include BASF SE, DuPont, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc, Bayer CropScience Limited, Covestro AG, Huntsman International LLC, the Dow Chemical Company., Accella Polyurethane Systems, P+S Polyurethan-Elastomere GmbH & Co. KG, 3M.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Additives, Type, Application, and region:



Additives Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)

- Pigments

- Blowing agents

- Fillers

- Smoke Retardants

- Flame Retardants



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)

- Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers

- Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)

- Footwear

- Automotive & Transportation

- Industrial Machinery

- Building & Construction

- Adhesives & Sealants



Get Discount on the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1929



Regional Outlook (Volume, Square Meters; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)

- North America

o U.S.

- Europe

o France

o UK

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

- Latin America

o Brazil

- Middle East & Africa



Further key findings from the report suggest

- The Polyurethane Elastomers Market is estimated to reach USD 20.40 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

- The application of these polymers in footwear industry accounted for the largest share of 29.3% of the market in 2018.

- The pigment additives segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

- The thermoplastic polyurethane elastomers is expected to witness a higher CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

- The unique blend of properties of vulcanized rubber and simple processability of thermoplastic makes thermoplastic elastomers suitable to use in a broad range of applications in end-user industries such as consumer goods, building & construction, automotive, medical, and others.

- Thermoplastic elastomers have exceptional physical properties such as chemical inertness, excellent dimensional stability, good vapor and gas transmission properties, and versatility.

- The market in the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of 32.3% of the market in 2018. The largest share is due to the developing automotive industry and growing polymer consumption. Moreover, key players are moving the production base to developing countries like China and India. The decrease of energy costs associated with heating and cooling conditions is further expanded towards the market growth in the region.

- Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

- Mitsui chemicals launched Fortimo and Stabio in 2015, which are utilized in chemical and abrasion segments.



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Polyurethane Elastomers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Polyurethane Elastomers Market Additives Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rise in demand for durable and lightweight Types in the construction, automotive, and electronics industries

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for polyurethane (PU) elastomers with innovative application technologies and advanced characteristics

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

Continued…



To know more about the Report, Visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polyurethane-elastomers-market



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the regions and countries. Kindly connect with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.



About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



Related Report:

1. Organic Acids Market trends

2. Confectionery Processing Equipment Market Size

3. Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Demand

4. Antiviral Drugs Market Growth

5. Chatbot Market Forecast