Polyurethane Foams Market to Register Unwavering Growth During to 2030 - Huntsman Corporation, Covestro AG, the Dow Chemical Company, BASF

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- The global polyurethane foam market was valued at over US$ 50.0 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2030. Polyurethane foams (PUFs) are the most vital class of polymeric foams. It accounts for more than 65% of the global polyurethane consumption. High demand of polyurethane foams from the construction and bedding & furniture industry is the major factor driving the market growth. Moreover, rising demand from automotive and electronic industries is bolstering the growth of the market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and stringent government regulations are the factors curbing the market growth.



Most of the polyols used in the manufacturing of polyurethane foams are petroleum derivatives. Owing to increasing environmental concerns and scarcity of petroleum in the future is forcing the manufacturers to use renewable and bio-based raw materials. Thus, renewable polyols is the obvious alternative for petroleum derived polyols. Companies such as BASF SE, Dow Chemical, Shell Chemicals Ltd and Bayer Material Science have already started the commercialization of bio-based polyols. Companies are continuously taking R & D activities to produce polyols from renewable sources such as vegetable oils and biomass residues.



Major Key Players of the Polyurethane Foams Market are:

Huntsman Corporation, Covestro AG, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Trelleborg AB and Recticel NV. Some of the other players present in this market are Chemtura Corporation, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd, Rogers Corporation and Fxi-Foamex Innovations among others.



Polyurethane foams market is witnessing growth owing to rising demand from various end use industries. Polyurethane foams due to their low density, thermal conductivity and mechanical properties make them an excellent insulators and comfort materials. Therefore, it is widely used in broad range of end-use industries. Construction, bedding & furniture, electronics, footwear, packaging and automotive industries are the major consumers of polyurethane foams. Thus, rise in these industries will subsequently spur the adoption of polyurethane foams in numerous applications which in turn will drive the market growth.



Major Types of Polyurethane Foams Market covered are:

Flexible Foams

Rigid Foams



Major Applications of Polyurethane Foams Market covered are:

Building & Construction

Bedding & Furniture

Electronics

Automotive

Packaging & Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Polyurethane Foams consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Polyurethane Foams market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Polyurethane Foams manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Polyurethane Foams with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Polyurethane Foams industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



