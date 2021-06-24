Polyurethane Foams Market Worth $54.3 Billion by 2025 : Growing at a CAGR of 7.5%

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2021 -- The report "Polyurethane Foam Market by Type (Rigid foam, Flexible Foam, Spray Foam), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Bedding & Furniture, Automotive, Electronics, Footwear, Packaging, Others), and Region - Global Forecast To 2025" The polyurethane foams market is projected to grow from USD 37.8 billion in 2020 to USD 54.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2025. The market is witnessing average growth across the world due to factors such as, growing end-use industries in emerging economies, increased use of polyurethane foams in building insulations for energy conservation and versatility and unique physical properties of polyurethane foams.



By type, rigid foam is estimated to be the leading segment of polyurethane foam from 2020 to 2025.

By type, rigid foam is estimated to dominate the polyurethane foam market, globally, in terms of value. Factors, such as reduced energy costs, application as insulating foams and structural foams in commercial and residential constructions, as well as use of rigid foams for insulations in various electrical appliances such as water heaters, refrigerators, coolers, vending machines, and freezers, are expected to propel the demand for rigid foams in global polyurethane foam market.



By end-use industry, automotive is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of polyurethane foam

By end-use industry, automotive segment is projected to record the highest growth in the global polyurethane foams market, during the forecast period. The high growth of the automotive end-use industry segment is majorly attributed to the surge in demand for lightweight vehicles, which in -turn encourages the use of polyurethane foams in this segment.



Middle East is estimated to be the fastest growing region in global polyurethane foam market during forecast period

The Middle East is estimated to be the fastest growing region, in terms of value, in the global polyurethane foams market. The growth of the Middle East polyurethane foam market can be attributed to the flourishing building & construction and bedding & furniture industries in the region that are the key consumers of polyurethane foams. The increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings in GCC is leading to the growth of the polyurethane foam market in Middle East as well.



Covestro AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), Dow Inc. (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (France), Bayer AG (Germany), Chemtura Corporation (Lanxess) (US), DuPont (US), Recticel NV/SA (Belgium), Rogers Corporation (US), UFP Technologies, Inc. (US), INOAC Corporation (Japan), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), FoamPartner Group (Switzerland), FXI (US), Armacell (Luxembourg), Eurofoam Group (Austria), Woodbridge Foam Corporation (Canada), Future Foam, Inc. (US), and Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Foamcraft, Inc. (US), are the key players in polyurethane foam market.



COVID-19 Impact on the Global Polyurethane Foam Market



The pandemic is estimated to have huge impact on various factors of the value chain of polyurethane foams, which is expected to reflect during the forecast period, especially in the year 2020. The various impact of COVID-19 are as follows:



Impact on raw materials: The imposition of COVID-19 lockdowns across the world, lesad to a decrease in demand for MDI, significantly from March to June 2020. The key buyers in Asia Pacific either cancelled their advance orders or delayed their purchases. In the European region weak demand for polyurethane foams from the automotive sector was a key factor for the declining demand for MDI in Europe.

The outbreak and the spread of the COVID-19 situation have led to a shortage of TDI in key regions across the world. Most polyurethane companies have shut their operations, and many countries have sealed their ports, thereby resulting in no product movement. This has led to the cancellation of several orders for TDI.



Impact on polyurethane foam manufacturers: The impact of COVID-19 outbreak resulted in the majority of production plants of polyurethane foams in Europe have either been closed or are operating with limited capacity.

Impact on end-use industries: The impact of the COVID-19 on the construction industry is estimated to vary in different regions across the world. In Europe, the building & construction industry is anticipated to contract by 60–70% in 2020. However, in Asia Pacific, the economy of China is improving as the construction and automotive sectors in most parts of the country have resumed normal activities.

The other two major end-use industries impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak are automotive and bedding & furniture. Until May 2020, almost all automotive plants in Europe were closed owing to the spread of the COVID-19. However, all automobile production facilities have reopened in China.



In case of bedding & furniture industry polyurethane foam manufacturing plants that serve the mattresses and furniture industries witnessed a reduction of 30% to 90% in their production in April 2020, with the retail industry closed in most of Europe. Though online sales of mattresses and furniture were reported to increase, they were not significant enough to compensate for drastic drops in demand for them.



