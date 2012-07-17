Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- "Polyurethane Global Market to 2016 - Growth of Rigid and Flexible Polyurethane Foams in Asia-Pacific to Drive Global Demand” is an in-depth report from GBI Research which is focused on the demand side of the global polyurethane industry. The report provides the reader with detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting global polyurethane demand in the major regions of the world. It also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting polyurethane demand in various regions. Global polyurethane demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments and price and a competitive landscape, at both regional and country level. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global polyurethane market covering all the major parameters.



The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



Scope



- Drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the growth of the polyurethane market for all major global regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

- Demand and production volume forecasts for the polyurethane markets of all major countries: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Spain, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

- Demand volume share by the major end-user applications in all the major regions

- MDI (Methyl diphenyl diisocyanate), TDI (Toluene diphenyl diisocyanate) and PO (Propylene Oxide) pricing forecasts and analysis of the major countries.

- MDI (Methyl diphenyl diisocyanate), TDI (Toluene diphenyl diisocyanate) and PO (Propylene Oxide) Capacity share analysis of the key producers in all the major regions.

- MDI (Methyl diphenyl diisocyanate), TDI (Toluene diphenyl diisocyanate) and PO (Propylene Oxide) Installed and Forecast Capacity share analysis of the major countries in all the major regions.

- The polyurethane import and export trends in all major countries.



Reasons to buy



- Understand regional market dynamics through detailed demand and production forecasts, end-use data and competitive landscape analysis.

- Understand the differing pricing dynamics between various regions and countries.

- Understand the drivers and resistors shaping your current and potential future markets.

- Identify key growth markets for your products from validated, country-level data and analysis.

- Identify emerging markets and investment opportunities in both general and niche markets.

- Evaluate opportunities in emerging markets to quantify potential returns on investment.

- To develop custom strategies armed with validated historical and forecast data combined with detailed growth opportunities analysis.

- Make better-informed decisions based on insights and in-depth analysis of market landscapes and the factors shaping them.

- To benchmark different geographies by the historic and forecast growth of demand, production and end-use of polyurethane.

- Refine business strategies with a fuller understanding of the trends and developments shaping your markets.

- To gain knowledge regarding the market share of each of the major producers in the styrene market in different regions of the world.



