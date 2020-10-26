Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The Polyurethane Market Research Report 2020-2023 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



Key Market Players:



BASF, Covestro, Wanhua, Huntsman, Dow Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals. and Other



According to Azoth Analytics research report Global Polyurethane Market: Analysis By Product Type (Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam, Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Elastomers), End-Use (Furniture, Construction, Electronics & Appliances, Automotive, Footwear, Packaging), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023, the global market value is projected to display a steady growth represented by a CAGR of 5.75% during 2018 to 2023..



The product type, rigid foam witnessed growth at a noteworthy growth rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of growth of construction sector including commercial as well as residential buildings. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share, by value in global polyurethane market in 2017. Additionally, Asia Pacific will be a growing region in the forecasted period, 2018-2023 as population is increasing along with growing number of construction. Growing demand of furniture is also fuelling the polyurethane market.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



