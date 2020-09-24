New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the PU Films Market has an estimated value of USD 476.3 million as of 2018 and with a CAGR of 8.9% is projected to reach USD 863.1 million by 2026. The market is mainly driven by the expanding automobile market and the rise in consumption of PU films by the industry due to various advantages it offers like as water, chemical, puncture, abrasion and tear resistance, high resilience, and cool temperature resistance.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Covestro AG (Germany), SWM International (US), 3M Company (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), DingZing Advanced Materials Inc. (Taiwan), MH&W International Corporation (US), PAR Group (UK), and RTP Company (US).



For the purpose of study, I have segmented the global PU films market report based on product type, function, end-use, and region:



Product Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016-2026)



Polyether

Polyester



Function Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016-2026)



Thermoplastic based

Thermoset based



End-Use Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016-2026)



Automotive

Textile & Leisure

Aerospace

Medical

Construction

Others



Regional Outlook of Polyurethane (PU) Films Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Polyurethane (PU) Films market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Further key findings from the report suggest



PU Films market is growing at a CAGR of 9.8% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 8.6 % and 8.7% CAGR, respectively. Rising demand for luxury cars and passenger cars across the globe is the key factor to accelerate market growth during the forecast period across all regions.



As of 2018, the polyester PU films type segment is the dominating pruritus therapeutics which holds 41.4% of the global market.



The automotive sector held the highest market share of 22.7% in 2018. Textiles & leisure is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 8.4%.



North America held a is the highest revenue generator holding a market revenue share of 32.24% in 2018 due to the presence of multiple leading aerospace and component manufacturers in the region.



Europe held a 22.3% share of the global PU films market in 2018, due to the increasing luxury car sales of leading car companies like Audi and BMW in the region.



Various limitations like higher costs, availability of cheaper substitutes, low penetration of foam material, and CO2 emissions is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.



Key considerations of the Polyurethane (PU) Films Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Polyurethane (PU) Films industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



