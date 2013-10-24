Polyurethane (PU) Foams Market Worth $61.9 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- “Polyurethane (PU) Foams Market by Types (Rigid & Flexible), End-User Industries (Bedding & Furniture, Building & Construction, Electronics, Automotives, Footwear, Packaging, & Others), & Geography (North America, West Europe, Asia-Pacific & Row) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018”, analyzes the global polyurethane foam market with respect to the market drivers, opportunities, and trends in the different regions.



Browse 51 market data tables and 136 figures spread through 281 pages and in-depth TOC on "Polyurethane (PU) Foams Market by Types (Rigid & Flexible), End-User Industries (Bedding & Furniture, Building & Construction, Electronics, Automotives, Footwear, Packaging, & Others), & Geography (North America, West Europe, Asia-Pacific & Row) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018".



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The global polyurethane foam types are significantly penetrating their end-user industry market. These have different characteristics as per the manufacturing and their application requirement in the end products. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to dominate with its growing demand for polyurethane foams in different applications especially bedding & furniture, and building & construction. The Western European and North American markets are expected to show a rising growth in the next five years with allied industries expected to stabilize the overall business need in the respective regions.



R&D is a key part of this market where manufacturing companies, associations, and end product makers infuses high investments for future advancements and technology modifications of polyurethane foam to match new demands coming from various end-user industries. Polyurethane foams are dominant in consumption and revenue made, reasoned by its optimal cost to performance factor.



Asia-Pacific is the largest region, both in terms of volume and value, followed by Western Europe and North America. China, Japan, U.S., Germany, Brazil, and Russia are expected to persist as successful foam markets. The major players in the global polyurethane foam market are Armacell LLC (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Bayar MaterialScience AG (Germany), British Vita Foams plc (U.K.), Carpenter Co. (U.S.), Chemtura Corporation (U.S.), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), Recticel S.A. (Belgium), Rogers Corporation (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), and Woodbridge Foam Partner (U.S.).



Eastern and central European nations, emerging South-East Asian and Latin American nations that host global events would supplement the growth of polyurethane foams. An increase in auto sales, proposals for improvement of infrastructure, and rising housing market in emerging economies will drive the polyurethane foam market.



The polyurethane foam demand in terms of value and volume depicts the current and future projections according to the parallel economic and industrial outlook. This analysis covers major developments, expansions, agreements & mergers, and acquisitions of the leading global companies.



The current worth of the global polyurethane foams market (2012) is $40.1 billion and is estimated to reach $61.9 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2013 to 2018. The high demand across the industries, such as bedding & furniture, building & construction, and automotive will increase the overall Polyurethane foam consumption.



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