Polyurethane Sealants Market Demand Analysis, Financial Insights, Business Growth Strategies and Opportunity Outlook to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2023 -- The report "Polyurethane Sealants Market by Type (One-Component and Two-Component), End-Use Industry (Building and Construction, Automotive, General Industrial, Marine), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2027", size is estimated at USD 2.7 billion in 2022 to USD 3.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1%, between 2022 and 2027. The rapid growth of the housing & construction sector, increasing gross domestic product (GDP), growing urbanization, and increasing disposable income drive the polyurethane sealants market. Technological advancements in end-use industries such as automotive, general industrial, marine, and others also support growth. The polyurethane sealants market is divided into five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. China and India, among other countries, are leading the polyurethane sealants market globally.



Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.

Polyurethane sealants market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific dominated the global polyurethane sealants market. The construction industry in China is expected to witness increasing developments due to the implementation of industry policies and market promotion. The polyurethane sealants market in China is driven by the rising demand from new construction and renovation activities, government, and private investments in residential and non-residential projects, and growing consumer spending power. Increasing population, improved lifestyle, cheap labor, and restructured environmental regulations are also expected to fuel the demand for polyurethane sealants in the country.



China's standard of living and purchasing power are increasing rapidly, strengthening the appliances industry. This encourages the development of strong foreign and Chinese brands. According to Statista, appliance industry revenue is projected to witness an annual growth rate of 9.4% between 2020 and 2024, amounting to USD 70,388 million by 2024. The growth of the appliances industry in the country is increasing the use of polyurethane sealants.



Major players operating in the polyurethane sealants include 3M (US), Arkema N.V. (Bostik) (Netherlands), Sika AG (Switzerland), H.B Fuller (US), Henkel AG & Co.KGaA (Germany), BASF SE (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), MAPEI S.p.A (Italy), Asian Paints Ltd. (India), ITW Polymers Sealants North America, Inc (US), and others.



3M: 3M offers a broad spectrum of products including adhesives, bonding materials, coatings, and specialty materials. The company operates through four business segments: Safety & Industrial, Transportation & Electronics, Healthcare, and Consumer. It manufactures adhesives under each of its business segments, and they are used for various applications through its Safety & Industrial and Consumer segments. The company manufactures more than 60,000 products which are used in different industries, homes, institutions, and businesses. It operates in 70 countries and records sales in 200 countries. The company offers products and solutions to customers across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.



Arkema N.V. (Bostik): Arkema N.V. is a global manufacturer of specialty chemicals and advanced materials with four business segments—Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, Adhesive Solutions, and Intermediates. The company acquired Bostik SA (the world's no. 3 industrial adhesive manufacturer) in February 2015 to strengthen its position in the specialty chemicals market. Its adhesives are mainly used in the construction industry (both, interior and exterior use). Three years after joining Arkema's high-performance materials segment, Bostik, the smart adhesives specialist, is leveraging investment, innovation, and customer approach to expand its technological leadership in the industrial, personal care, construction, and consumer products markets. The company operates in approximately 55 countries and has 144 production sites.



H.B. Fuller Company: H.B. Fuller is a global adhesive manufacturer, formulator, and marketer. The company has five operating segments: Americas Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, Construction Adhesives, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), and Asia Pacific. It offers adhesives for various applications such as assembly of electronic devices, vehicle assembly, packaging, and flexible packaging. The company has a strong customer base and operates in several countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific, among other regions. With 55 manufacturing sites in 42 countries, H.B. Fuller has the power to become a global adhesive supplier that also understands local challenges and priorities.



