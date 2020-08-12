Polyurethanes, the Biggest Market and Application Outlet for Polyether Polyols Is Set to Drive the Demand.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global Polyether Polyols Market Study Report. This report forms a part of the Polyurethanes Market report recently published by Prismane Consulting.



Polyether polyols is a key polyurethane raw material produced by the anionic polymerization of propylene oxide or ethylene oxide in the presence of potassium hydroxide catalyst. Polyurethane flexible foams, polyurethane rigid foams and CASE are the three pivotal outlets for polyether polyols of which flexible foams account for the major share. However, non-foam or CASE applications are forecast to witness higher demand growth rates. In terms of end-use, transportation, bedding and furniture are to drive the polyurethane flexible foams demand.



The global polyether polyols market is driven by Asia-Pacific region owing to strong demand in countries like China, Japan, India and ASEAN countries. China is major consumer of polyether polyols and accounted for over 30% of global consumption. As per Prismane Consulting's consultants, the country will continue its dominance with strong demand in polyurethane foam applications and rapid growth in non-foam applications. With regards to pricing, prices of polyether polyols are driven by the prices of its precursor, propylene oxide. As per Prismane Consulting's recently updated repository, Dow, Covestro, Shell, BASF and Huntsman together account for more than 45% of the global polyether polyol capacity.



Prismane Consulting's Polyether Polyols Market report includes historic and current market situation of Polyether Polyols across several end-use industries. Polyether Polyols Production capacity expansions, force-majeure, de-bottlenecks, plant shutdowns and new product developments have been considered in the report. According to Prismane Consulting's Engineering Plastics and Polyether Polyols Market model, Polyether Polyols global demand is anticipated to grow at an average rate of over 4% per year through 2030.



The Polyether Polyols Market Study Report 2020 describes the global Polyether Polyols market, with focus on the country, and application scenarios. The study provides:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review



- Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- Polyether Polyols Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Polyether Polyols Production Capacity, Apparent Production, Regional and country level demand-supply

- Demand Composition, by Applications and End Use Industries

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



