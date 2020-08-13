Polyvinyl Acetate and Polyvinyl Alcohol to Continue Dominating the Global Vinyl Acetate Demand

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global Vinyl Acetate Market Study Report and Techno-Commercial Market Model. This report forms a part of the Acetic Acid Strategy report recently published by Prismane Consulting.



Vinyl acetate is colorless liquid organic compound produced by reacting ethylene with acetone and oxygen in the presence of palladium catalyst. Vinyl acetate accounts for over 30% of the global acetic acid demand and is estimated to remain the largest outlet for acetic acid through 2030. Vital applications of vinyl acetate include its use as a vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) to produce polyvinyl acetate (PVAc) polymers. Other key applications of vinyl acetate include polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH), vinyl acetate ethylene, ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) resins, EVA copolymers and others. Polyvinyl acetate (PVAc) and polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) applications are so far the largest consumers of Vinyl acetate monomer and together accounts for a significant share of the total global vinyl acetate monomer consumption.



Determining the impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic remains a key question across different industry verticals. The global pandemic has now altered the global industry landscape and has impacted the vinyl acetate end-use markets. Asia-Pacific is the key market for vinyl acetate monomer, followed by North America and Western Europe. In terms of supply, the industry has witnessed a number of capacity additions. Ineos Oxide is expected to bring online a new 300 kilo tons VAM manufacturing facility in United Kingdom by 2021. Celanese Corporation, one of the key manufacturers of acetic acid value chains, has recently expanded its vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) production capacity at its Texas, US facility with further capacity expansions expected soon. Other renowned VAM market players include Sichuan Vinylon Plant, LyondellBasell, DowDuPont, Kuraray, Wacker-Chemie, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, SIPCHEM, Inner Mongolia Shuangxin, Mengwei Technology, etc.



In Prismane Consulting's Global Vinyl Acetate strategy report, we have analyzed the historic and current market situation of Vinyl Acetate across several applications and sub-applications. Plant capacity expansions, force majeure, de-bottlenecks, plant shutdowns and investments have been considered in the report. According to Prismane Consulting's Global Vinyl Acetate Market model, the global demand for Vinyl Acetate is anticipated to grow at an average rate of around 3% per year through 2030.



The Global Vinyl Acetate Market Study Report 2020 describes the Vinyl Acetate market, with focus on the country, and application scenarios. The study provides:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review



- Demand-Supply Balance & Market Analysis

- Vinyl Acetate Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Vinyl Acetate Production Capacity, Apparent Production, Regional and country level demand-supply

- Demand Composition, by Applications

- Trade (Import, Export and Net Export)

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



About Prismane Consulting



Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.



Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials.For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



