Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market to Reach $6.3 Billion for Polarizer Application & $259 Million

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- According to a new market research report, “Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films Market - Global Trends & Forecasts (2011 - 2016)”, published by MarketsandMarkets (http://www.marketsandmarkets.com), estimated the consumption of PVA film in water soluble applications such as detergent packaging, laundry bags, agrochemical packaging to be 15.8 thousand metric tons for 2011. For the same year, the PVA film consumption in polarizer production was estimated to be 225 million square meters.



Browse

- 80 Market Data Tables

- 20 Figures

- 176 Pages and In-Depth Table of Content on “Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polyvinyl-alcohol-pva-films-market-672.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization of reports.



PVA film is a water soluble film made from polyvinyl alcohol resins. Due to its water soluble property, it is widely used for water soluble small dose packaging such as detergent, agrochemical, water treatment chemical, and dyes. Apart from packaging its water soluble property facilitates PVA film consumption in embroidery and laundry bag manufacturing. The film has another unique property viz. polarization which makes it an essential raw material for polarizer film used in liquid crystal display (LCD) panels, lenses, optical filters, etc.



For water soluble applications, North America is the largest consumer of PVA film where majority of film used for detergent packaging. U.S-based manufacturer MonoSol LLC is the largest supplier with production facilities in U.S. and U.K. Asia-Pacific region, dominated by China and Japan, is the largest exporter in PVA films market and 60% of its PVA film goes to other regions such as North America, West Europe, East Europe, and South America.



The report divides polyvinyl alcohol films market by water soluble and polarizer applications. Polarizer film is produced using PVA film and TAC film as raw material. Majority of polarizer film is consumed in LCD panels and a small percentage (around 5.5%) goes for sunglasses, optical filters, etc. PVA film used in LCD-based polarizer is only manufactured by Kuraray (Japan) and Nippon Gohsei (Japan). Kuraray is the largest manufacturer with 71% production share in 2011. There are other manufacturers too, such as MonoSol (U.S.) but supply is largely for optical lenses, sunglasses polarizer film, etc.



Buy a copy of this report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=672



More Relevant reports - Chemicals Market



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com