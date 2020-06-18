Polyvinyl Butyral Market 2020 : Top Key Players - DuPont, Chang Chun Petrochemicals Co. Ltd, Everlam, DuLite

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2020 -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has added a new report on Polyvinyl Butyral Market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape Industry in tandem with its competitive terrain.



Rapid growth in the global automotive industry mainly focused in the developing countries of Europe and Asia Pacific will primarily drive the polyvinyl butyral market till 2024. Broad applications in producing safety glass like soundproof glasses and automotive windshields will significantly drive the demand over the forecast period.



Increasing recycling activities of polyvinyl butyral in some of the developing nations of APAC will show an adverse impact on the polyvinyl butyral market by restraining its growth over the projected years.



Lamination applications held significant market share in 2016, and will also grow over a healthy CAGR in the forecast period. Rising laminating glass demand across construction and automobiles applications will boost the demand for polyvinyl butyral significantly, primarily in developing nations of Europe, and Asia Pacific.



Building & construction dominated the global polyvinyl butyral market, backed by transportation and defense verticals. In this vertical, both acoustic protection glass, and laminating glass demand will increase, and will majorly attribute to the substantial market share in the forecast period.



Regionally, Asia Pacific will have the lion's share of global polyvinyl butyral market by 2024. Growing product consumption in end-user verticals like defense, building & construction, and transportation in this region will primarily account for higher market share till 2024.



Vital operating players in global polyvinyl butyral market are Kuraray, Sekisui, and Eastman among others. Some of the additional players include Kingboard, Huakai Plastic, and Chang Chun Petrochemicals.



