Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market & Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Trends and Forecasts to 2019 “ report to its research database.



Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is among the most widely used polymers that finds its place in a diverse range of applications, owing to its properties and price effectiveness. It is manufactured by employing vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) as feedstock, which itself can be manufactured by ethylene dichloride and acetylene; EDC based process is more prevalent due to environmental concerns related to acetylene based route to VCM. More than 90.0% of the PVC production is by suspension resin polymerization process, while some considerable number of processes also use emulsion and bulk polymerization.



The demand for PVC is dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which is bound to grow, driven primarily by the huge consumpion by China and the potential of the Indian market. The region consumes more than half of the global PVC produced annually, while within the Asia-Pacific, China and India collectively consumed more than 75.0% of the regional demand. Rigid applications of PVC hold a major share in the Asia-Pacific market, but significant investments in phthalate as well as non-phthalate plasticizers indicate a considerable growth for flexible PVC applications in the region. ROW is expected to be the fastest growing PVC market, while Europe is also expected to add significant market demand by 2018, which is driven by strong anticipated growth in Russia and Turkey.



Complete Report of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/polyvinyl-chloride-pvc-market-by-raw-material-edc-acetylene-polymerization-process-product-end-user-industry-construction-automotive-electrical-packaging-footwear-type-of-application-market-report.html .



The demand for PVC is strong through the manufacturers of pipes, fittings, profiles, and tubes that account for more than 60.0% of the total global consumption. The PVC pipes are widely used in building, construction, chemical, energy, and other industrial applications. Consumption of PVC for the manufacturing of profile & tubes and pipe & fittings is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of about 5.34% and 5.15%, from2013 to 2018. The construction industry, was the major end user industry, using PVC products, accounting for more than 65.00% of the total global PVC consumption. The increasing demand for electric vehicles, wood plastic composites, and innovation of bio-based additives, for the improvement of recycled PVC, enclose major opportunities in the PVC market.



Buy a report copy of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=172077 .



The report covers the global PVDF market. It further divides the market on the basis of end user industry, applications, geography. The market data for these types is given with respect to volume (metric tons) and value ($thousand). The global market value of PVDF was estimated to be $596,009.6 thousand in 2012 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of about 7.4% from 2014 to 2019. The data mentioned in the report are based on the global demand for the PVDF.



The total market for global PVDF has been analyzed based on the Porter’s five forces model. This gives an idea about the current proceedings in the industry at the commercial level. The study provides the value chain analysis with respect to PVDF raw materials, manufacturers, and end user industries. The value chain describes the key contributors to the materials market at different stages from product development to end use. It represents the top players which are contributing to the global PVDF industry.



The impact of different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers such as Growing end user industries, strong demand for PVDF in Asia-Pacific especially from China, Growth in Photovoltaic installations, and others. The economic slowdown in Europe and the U.S. also affected the economy of other developed countries and the price volatility in the past made the market more strained for the end user industries.



Complete Report of Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/polyvinylidene-fluoride-pvdf-market-by-end-user-industry-chemical-processing-construction-new-energies-and-oil-gas-by-application-pipes-coatings-fittings-sheets-films-tubes-powder-market-report.html .



The global PVDF market is also classified based on different applications. The important applications include pipes, coatings, fittings, sheets, films, tubes, powder, membranes, cables, and others. The Oil & Gas and new energies industries are expected to show rapid growth in the future.



The key companies in this market are Arkema (France), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Daikin Industries ltd (Japan), Dyneon GmbH (Germany), Kureha Corporation (Japan), Shanghai 3F New Materials Company Limited (China), Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co. ltd. (China), Quadrant Engineering Plastics Products Inc. (Switzerland), Zhejiang Fotech International Co. Ltd. (China), Zhuzhou Hongda Polymer Materials Co. Ltd. (China), and others. These companies are consistently focusing on expanding their production capacity to achieve a competitive advantage and thereby serving the customers more effectively. Investments and expansions were the most preferred strategies by the top players in the year 2012 that are driving the demand of PVDF. Their strategy to capture the market in developing economies includes expansions and investments.



Buy a report copy of Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=172079 .



The North American region emerged to be the driving factor for this market, contributing for about 38% of the global demand in terms of consumption in 2012. China is the leading country in the consumption of PVDF , due to the increased demand from the construction, Oil & Gas and new energies industries. The important emerging economies such as Brazil, India, Russia, and others are further lined up for a brighter future in this market.



The report also presents a competitive landscape covering different strategies and developments such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and agreements undertaken by the leading PVDF companies in the past few years. Furthermore, different PVDF market participants are also profiled in the report.



Browse more reports on Polymers Market @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/reports/materials-chemicals/plastics/polymers .



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