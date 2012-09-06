New Materials market report from GBI Research: "Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Global Market to 2020 - Growth from Asia-Pacific Construction, Packaging and Electrical Sectors Continues to Drive Demand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- "Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Global Market to 2020 - Growth from Asia-Pacific Construction, Packaging and Electrical Sectors Continues to Drive Demand" is an in-depth report from GBI Research, which is focused on the demand side of the global PVC industry. The report provides the reader with detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting global PVC demand in the major regions of the world. It also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting PVC demand in each region. Global PVC demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments, prices and the competitive landscape, at both the regional and national level. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global PVC market, covering all major parameters.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the growth of the PVC market for all major global regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.
- Demand and production volume forecasts for the PVC markets of all major countries: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.
- Demand volume forecasts for the major end-user applications, highlighting trends and volume share analysis for each of these applications in all major countries.
- Pricing forecasts and analyses of the major countries and regions.
- Capacity share analyses of the key producers in all the major countries.
- The PVC import and export trends in all major countries.
- The PVC installed capacity during the 2010-2016 period for all major regions.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report is a useful tool for both industry professionals and outsiders seeking to gain an understanding of the dynamics of the global PVC market. It'll enable you to -
- Understand regional market dynamics through detailed demand and production forecasts, end-use data and competitive landscape analysis.
- Understand the differing pricing dynamics between various regions and countries.
- Understand the drivers and resistors shaping the current and potential future markets.
- Identify key growth markets for products from validated, country-level data and analysis.
- Identify emerging markets and investment opportunities in both general and niche markets.
- Evaluate opportunities in emerging markets to quantify potential returns on investment.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bandar Imam Petrochemical Company, BASF SE, Braskem S.A., Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Dahin Co Ltd, DCM Shriram Consolidated Ltd., Denki Kagaku Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha, Dhrangadhra Chemical Works, Ercros, S.A., Finolex Industries Limited, Formosa Plastics Group, Georgia Gulf Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Hebei Cangzhou Dahua Company, Industrial Resins (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., INEOS Group Limited, Inner Mongolia Linhai Chemical Industry Company, Itochu Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, LG Chem, Ltd., Malayan Electro-Chemical Industry Co., Sdn. Bhd., Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V., Mitsui & Co., Nikochem Group, Ningxia Jinyuyuan Chemical GroupCompany, Occidental Chemical Corporation, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen SA, PolyOne Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Renova Group, Sanmar Holdings Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Saudi Network Information Center, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, Sibur Holding JSC, Solvay SA, SolVin S.A., Techmashimport, Tessenderlo Group, Thai Plastic and Chemical Public Company Limited, The National Petrochemical Company, Tianjin Dagu Chemical Company, Tokuyama Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Total S.A., Vestolit GmbH & Co KG, Vinnolit GmbH & Co. KG, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Mexichem, S.A.B de C.V
