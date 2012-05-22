"Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry Outlook in India to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants - 2012 Update" Published

New Materials market report from GlobalData: "Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry Outlook in India to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants - 2012 Update"